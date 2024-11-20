E-Paper | November 20, 2024

45 anti-China activists get jail terms in Hong Jong under security law

Reuters Published November 20, 2024 Updated November 20, 2024 08:01am

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s High Court jailed 45 “pro-democracy activists” for up to 10 years on Tuesday following a national security trial that has drawn criticism from Western countries.

A total of 47 activists were arrested and charged in 2021 with conspiracy to commit subversion under the security law, which carried sentences of up to life in prison.

Benny Tai, a former legal scholar identified in the judgement as a “mastermind” of the activists’ plans, was sentenced to 10 years in jail, the longest sentence so far under the 2020 law.

The charges related to the organising of an unofficial “primary election” in 2020 to select the best candidates for a legislative election. The activists were accused by prosecutors of plotting to paralyse the government by engaging in potentially disruptive acts had they been elected.

Some Western governments have criticised the trial, with the US describing it as “politically motivated” and saying the democrats should be released as they had been “legally and peacefully participating in political activities”.

The Chinese and Hong Kong governments say the national security laws were necessary to restore order after mass protests in 2019, and the activists have been treated in accordance with local laws.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2024

