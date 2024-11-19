E-Paper | November 19, 2024

Rs10m looted from telecom firm’s cashier in Sukkur

Our Correspondent Published November 19, 2024 Updated November 19, 2024 10:39am

SUKKUR: Armed robbers riding motorcycles intercepted a car near Dua Chowk on Bandar Road and looted a big amount of money, laptop and mobile phone from its occupants, Mr Fahad, the cashier of a telecom firm, and his driver on Monday.

According to onlookers, some policemen present near the crime site tried to rescue the victims and fired many shots at the fleeing robbers but the latter managed to speed away with the booty.

Mr Fahad told the B-Section police that he was taking the money to a bank branch in Sukkur city after collecting it from the SITE area when the robbers intercepted the car and looted the cash and valuables from him at gunpoint.

He said the robbers also took away keys of his car.

The police said they had cordoned off the area and mounted a search to arrest the culprits.

Published in Dawn, November 19th, 2024

