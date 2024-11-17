0.6m people receive free treatment under SCP, says CM aide

PESHAWAR: Advisor to KP CM on Health Ihtesham Ali said that 600,000 persons availed healthcare services on Sehat Card Plus (SCP) after its resumption by the PTI-led government in March this year.

According to a press statement, he claimed that Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur had given explicit instructions to add more hospitals to the SCP panel in order to provide seamless, cost-free services to the patients.

It added that the programme, which had been put on hold during the caretaker government, was given top priority and promptly resumed when the present government took office.

Ihtesham Ali highlighted the programme’s accomplishments over the previous eight months, stating that a total of Rs24 billion had been spent to provide free healthcare to 6,89,523 residents of the province and those residing in other provinces who had national identity cards from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He added that 322,701 men and 366,821 women received free medical treatment under SCP.

Among the recipients of cashless services, 1, 97,305 individuals went to private hospitals, while 93,216 individuals were treated in public hospitals, he said.

Ihtesham Ali credited the chief minister’s commitment to public health for the programme’s revival and success, stating that the SCP was a lifeline for countless families in the province. He urged citizens to make full use of this facility to ensure a healthier future for themselves and their families.

He maintained that the flagship programme exemplified the government’s unwavering dedication to equitable and accessible healthcare for all.

According to statement, Mr Ali said that the SCP was meant for people requiring admission in hospitals and a free OPD programme had also been approved to start in four districts on pilot basis and if successful, the same would be extended to the entire population of the province.

Published in Dawn, November 17th, 2024