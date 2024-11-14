E-Paper | November 14, 2024

Ghulam Fatima leads Invincibles to victory

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published November 14, 2024 Updated November 14, 2024 07:26am
KARACHI: A player is bowled during the National Women’s One-day Tournament match between Challengers and Strikers at the HPC Oval Ground on Wednesday. —courtesy PCB
KARACHI: Ghulam Fatima’s five-wicket haul led Invincibles to a six-wicket win over Conquerors in their National Women’s One-day Tournament match here at the UBL Sports Complex on Tuesday.

At HPC Oval Ground, Challengers’ Aliya Riaz’s unbeaten century went in vain as Strikers beat the former by 23 runs.

Batting first, Conquerors were bundled out for 116 in 44.1 overs with only four batters scoring in double figures as leg-spinner Fatima bagged five wickets for 17 runs in 10 overs which included four maiden overs.

In turn, it took 25.1 overs for Invincibles to achieve the target, losing four wickets in the process. Captain Muneeba Ali top-scored with 38 off 55 balls, smashing five fours.

In the match between Challengers and Strikers, opting to bat first, Strikers on the back of a quick-fire 141 off 97 ball by Eyman Fatima scored 226 in 42.3 overs.

Eyman’s innings included 11 fours and 12 sixes, while captain Nida Dar scored a 43-ball 31, hitting four boundaries. For Challengers, Maham Manzoor and Zaib-un-Nisa took three wickets each.

In turn, Aliya (107 not out off 121, 15 fours and a six) was the only notable run-getter play as Challengers were bowled out for 203 in 44.2 overs. Strikers’ Anam Amin and Muqadas Bukhari bagged two wickets apiece.

Scores in brief:

Invincibles beat Conquerors by six wickets at the UBL Sports Complex

CONQUERORS 116 in 44.1 overs (Khadija Chishti 21, Fatima Sana 21; Ghulam Fatima 5-17, Saima Malik 2-20); INVINCIBLES 119-4 in 25.1 overs (Muneeba Ali 38, Ayesha Zafar 34; Nashra Sundhu 2-29)

Strikers beat Challengers by 23 runs at the HPC Oval Ground

STRIKERS 226 in 42.3 overs (Eyman Fatima 141, Nida Dar 31; Maham Manzoor 3-55, Zaib un Nisa 3-21); CHALLENGERS 203 in 44.2 overs (Aliya Riaz 107 not out, Natalia Parvaiz 30; Anam Amin 4-29, Muqadas Bukhari 4-52).

Published in Dawn, November 14th, 2024

