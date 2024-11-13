12 terrorists, including high value target, killed in separate operations in KP, Balochistan: ISPR

Security forces killed four terrorists, including a “high-value target”, during an exchange of fire in Balochistan’s Kech district, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

According to a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general Balgatar area of Kech District on the “reported presence of terrorists”.

“During [the] conduct of the operation, after an intense fire exchange between own troops and the terrorists, four terrorists including a high-value target, terrorist ring leader Sana [alias] Baru were killed,” the statement said.

It added that the killed terrorist was a focal recruitment agent, “especially suicide bombers, for the so-called Majeed Brigade in District Kech and was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies.”

A sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

Pakistan’s security forces “remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the statement said.

Eight terrorists killed in Miranshah

The ISPR issued another press release stating that security forces conducted an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Miranshah district and killed eight terrorists.

“On 12-13 November 2024, Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District on reported presence of khawarij,” said the military’s media wing.

During the operation, security personnel engaged the terrorists, where “eight khawarij were sent to hell, while six khawarij got injured”.

The ISPR said that a sanitisation operation was underway to eliminate any other “kharji” in the area. “Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the press release added.

In July, the government, through an official notification, designated the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as Fitna al Khawarij, while mandating all institutions to use the term khariji (outcast) when referring to the perpetrators of terrorist attacks on Pakistan.

The country has lately witnessed a sharp uptick in the number of attacks targeting security forces, other law enforcement agencies, and security checkpoints, particularly in Balochistan and KP.

Attacks escalated after the TTP broke a fragile ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022 and vowed to target security forces.

Last Sunday, security forces killed 10 terrorists and injured eight others during three different engagements in North Waziristan.

On Nov 7, security forces killed five terrorists during an exchange of fire in South Waziristan, while four soldiers were martyred in the operation.

In another incident on Nov 4, security forces killed seven terrorists in separate operations, with one terrorist killed in Balochistan and the other six killed during two operations in KP.

Likewise, on November 2, four terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in KP’s South Waziristan region.