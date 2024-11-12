Omar Ayub, other PTI leaders released following brief detention: police

Several top PTI leaders were taken into custody on Tuesday from outside the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi for violating Section 144 but were released shortly afterwards after being issued a warning, police said.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure is a legal provision that empowers district administrations to prohibit an assembly of four or more people in an area for a limited period. It is usually imposed to prevent potential disturbances, maintain law and order, and curb any activities that might escalate into violence.

According to Punjab Police spokesperson, Sajjad Ulhassan, “PTI workers were detained for violating Section 144 but were released after being issued a warning.”

“The enforcement of the law will be ensured in any case,” said the police spokesperson.

Earlier, the PTI had said that several of its leaders were arrested from outside the Adiala Jail when they went to meet their incarcerated leader, Imran Khan, terming the movie “absolutely shameful.”

“Absolutely shameful! Omar Ayub Khan, Shibli Faraz, Asad Qaiser, Ahmed Bhachar, Sahibzada Hamid Raza have been arrested outside Adiala Jail, for simply exercising their right to meet with Imran Khan, as permitted by law,” the PTI said in a post on X.

“This should alarm anyone who values the rule of law, as it shows how basic freedoms are being trampled upon,” it added.

Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Malik Ahmed Bhachar and ally Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) MNA Sahibzada Hamid Raza were also among those arrested, the party said.

A video shared by the PTI showed Ayub being seated in the backseat of a white Toyota Corolla vehicle amid high security, while Raza was also being pulled away by uniformed personnel. A police van could also be seen parked on the road’s opposite side.

In another post on X, the PTI said the arrests highlighted the “PML-N government’s blatant misuse of power”, saying it was aimed at “silencing PTI leaders and anyone standing with Imran Khan”.

Calling it an “assault on political freedoms”, the party called on the public to “peacefully protest”.

A post on Qaiser’s X account said former MNA Aliya Hamza Malik was also among those taken into custody. It claimed that the party leaders were “being arrested after being forced out of their vehicles”.

