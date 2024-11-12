PM Shehbaz attends COP29’s Climate Action Summit in Baku

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is attending the 29th United Nations climate conference, also known as COP29, in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku on Tuesday.

PM Shehbaz will participate in the two-day ‘World Leaders Climate Action Summit’ today, and is set to address it tomorrow (Wednesday).

Pakistan is ranked among the top 10 most climate-vulnerable countries, according to the Global Climate Risk Index 2021.

It has faced increasingly frequent and severe weather events, such as unprecedented floods, intense monsoon rains, devastating heat waves, rapid glacial melting and glacial lake outburst floods.

PM Shehbaz was warmly received by Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and UN Secretary-General António Guterres upon his arrival at the summit venue today, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

PM Shehbaz Sharif is received by Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and UN Secretary-General António Guterres as he arrives at the venue to attend COP29 in Baku on November 12. — Radio Pakistan

The first day of the Climate Action Summit will feature statements from various heads of states, beginning from 3pm Pakistan time.

Speakers include the United Kingdom’s PM Keir Starmer, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Among those scheduled to address the high-level meeting tomorrow, besides PM Shehbaz, are Bangladesh leader Muhammad Yunus and Russia’s PM Mikhail Mishustin.

PM to highlight climate change woes of developing countries

According to the Foreign Office, several high-level events and roundtable discussions hosted by Pakistan will also take place at the Pakistan Pavilion during COP29.

Participating world leaders and delegates pose for a family photo during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku on Nov 12, 2024. — AFP

It added that at COP29, Pakistan will call for “balanced and ambitious progress on all issues such as loss and damage, adaptation, mitigation and means of implementation”.

“It will seek predictable financing to address developing countries’ climate goals. Pakistan will also underscore the historical responsibility and the principle of Equity and Common but Differentiated Responsibility and call on developed nations to undertake deeper emission cuts.”

According to Radio Pakistan, PM Shehbaz will host the Pakistan-organised Climate Finance Round Table Conference, which will be attended by various world leaders.

During the meeting, the premier will shed light on the challenges faced by developing countries, particularly Pakistan, which contribute the least to the emission of harmful and polluting gases yet are severely affected by the adverse impacts of climate change.

The prime minister will also participate in a high-level event ‘Glaciers 2025: Actions for Glaciers’ organised by Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon on the protection of glaciers.

PM Shehbaz will also hold separate meetings with the prime ministers of Denmark and the Czech Republic, who are also attending COP-29, Radio Pakistan stated.

Pakistan witnessed devastating floods during the 2022 monsoon season, induced by climate change, resulting in the loss of at least 1,700 lives.

With 33 million people affected and swathes of agricultural land washed away, the damage incurred losses worth $30 billion, according to government estimates.

In June 2024, a heat wave brought record-high temperatures, severely impacting public health and agriculture.

More to follow