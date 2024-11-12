Van Nistelrooy leaves United after Amorim’s arrival

MANCHESTER: Ruud van Nistelrooy’s spell at Manchester United has come to an end, the club said in a statement on Monday, a day after the Dutchman led the team to a 3-0 Premier League victory over Leicester City in his fourth game as interim manager.

Van Nistelrooy’s departure was announced on the day Ruben Amorim arrived in Manchester as United’s permanent boss.

“Ruud is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend,” United said. “We are grateful for his contribution and the way in which he has approached his role throughout his time with the club. He will always be very welcome at Old Trafford.”

United assistants Rene Hake, Jelle ten Rouwelaar and Pieter Morel also left on Monday, with the Old Trafford club saying they would announce Amorim’s staff later.

The 48-year-old Van Nistelrooy had steered United to three wins and a draw in all competitions since the sacking of Erik Ten Hag, and the former United striker expressed several times that he hoped to remain with the club after Amorim’s arrival.

The 39-year-old Amorim landed in Manchester on Monday.

The Portuguese was set to meet key staff until his visa is obtained and he can step onto the pitch as a coach. The club said the visa is expected shortly.

Van Nistelrooy joined Ten Hag’s staff in the close season as an assistant before taking over as interim manager. He was serenaded by fans at Old Trafford after Sunday’s win.

“That was the beauty of the moment in my opinion where, yeah, circumstances came together and it was a beautiful moment and it was gratitude from my side to them, and the reception I received was unbelievable,” the Dutchman said about the reception he got after Sunday’s game.

Captain Bruno Fernandes was one of the players who shone under Van Nistelrooy, with four goals in four games after failing to score in his previous 17 under Ten Hag.

Van Nistelrooy said he had helped restore stability and confidence in the club, who are 13th in the table with 15 points after 11 matches but only four points off third place.

Published in Dawn, November 12th, 2024