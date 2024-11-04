E-Paper | November 04, 2024

Govt bulldozes bill in NA to increase number of Supreme Court judges amid protest from opposition

Dawn.com Published November 4, 2024 Updated November 4, 2024 07:15pm
Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar speaks in the National Assembly on November 4. — DawnNews TV
The National Assembly on Monday passed a bill to increase the number of Supreme Court judges shortly after it was presented as the opposition strongly protested.

The bill was presented by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, who said that the government had proposed increasing the number of judges to 34.

“This amendment will increase the number of judges in the Supreme Court up to 34, so that the backlog of cases can be cleared, and that after the 26th amendment, we can have judges to form the constitutional benches,” Tarar said.

“Our bar lobbies and the SCBA (Supreme Court Bar Association) have been recommending this for a while now so that the four-bar court registries in Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, and Lahore can relieve their thousands of pending cases. This number has been left open for the judicial commission,” the minister went on to say.

Soon after the law minister presented the bill in the assembly and finished his speech, voting on the bill was carried out as the opposition continued to register a noisy protest.

