Trudeau condemns violence at Hindu temple near Toronto

AFP Published November 4, 2024 Updated November 4, 2024 05:07pm
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reads a joint statement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India on Feb 23, 2018. — Reuters/File
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reads a joint statement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India on Feb 23, 2018. — Reuters/File

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned as “unacceptable” violence at a Hindu temple near Toronto on Sunday, following skirmishes blamed by some leaders on Sikh activists.

Local police in the city of Brampton, roughly 50 kilometres northwest of Toronto, said they had deployed heavily outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir in order to maintain calm during a protest.

A spokesman for the Peel Regional Police told AFP that no arrests had been made. Police have also declined to assign blame for the reported violence.

“The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely,” Trudeau wrote on X.

A federal lawmaker and member of Trudeau’s Liberal Party, Chandra Arya, blamed the incident on “Khalistanis,” a reference to supporters of the fringe separatist movement for an independent Sikh homeland in India’s Punjab state.

Relations between Canada and India have nosedived after Ottawa accused the Indian government of orchestrating the 2023 killing in Vancouver of a 45-year-old naturalised Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Khalistan activist.

Beyond Nijjar’s killing, Canada has accused India of directing a broad campaign targeting Sikh activists on Canadian soil, which Ottawa says has included intimidation, threats and violence.

“A red line has been crossed by Canadian Khalistani extremists today,” Arya, who is Hindu, posted on X.

“The attack by Khalistanis on the Hindu-Canadian devotees inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton shows how deep and brazen has Khalistani violent extremism has become in Canada,” he said.

Video circulating on social media appears to show individuals carrying yellow Khalistan flags clashing with a rival group, including people holding Indian flags. There were also isolated fist fights, according to the videos.

Trudeau charged the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with violating Canadian sovereignty.

India has rejected the allegations.

Delhi and Ottawa earlier this month each expelled the other’s ambassador and other senior diplomats.

India ‘deeply concerned’ for safety of Indian nationals in Canada

India’s Ministry of External Affairs on Monday condemned the “acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists” at the Hindu temple.

“We call on the Government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks,” the ministry said in a statement.

“We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted. We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada.

“The outreach of our Consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens alike will not be deterred by intimidation, harassment and violence,” the statement concluded.

