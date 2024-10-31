E-Paper | October 31, 2024

Stokes’s house burgled

AFP Published October 31, 2024 Updated October 31, 2024 07:46am
England’s captain Ben Stokes is seen making his way to the practice grounds on the opening day of the second cricket test match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord’s cricket ground in London — AFP File Photo
LONDON: England Test cricket captain Ben Stokes said on Wednesday a masked gang had burgled his home when his family was inside while he was away in Pakistan for the recent tour.

The 33-year-old said his family did not come to “any physical harm”, but a number of “sentimental” items were taken.

Stokes’s wife Claire and children Layton and Libby were in the house when the robbery took place during the second Test, with the all-rounder leading England in a match they eventually lost by 152 runs en route to a 2-1 series loss.

“On the evening of Thursday Oct 17 a number of masked people burgled my home in the Castle Eden area in the north east,” said Stokes in a social media post.

“They escaped with jewellery, other valuables and a good deal of personal items. Many of those items have real sentimental value for me and my family. They are irreplaceable.

“This is an appeal for any help in finding these people who carried out this act.”

He added: “By far the worst thing about this crime is that it was carried out whilst my wife and 2 young children were in the house. Thankfully, none of my family came to any physical harm.

“Understandably, however, the experience has had an impact on their emotional and mental state. All we can think about is how much worse this situation could have been.

“I am releasing photographs of some of the stolen items _ which I hope may be easily identified _ in the hope that we can find the people who are responsible for this.

“Although we have lost cherished possessions, to be clear, my sole motivation in sharing these photographs is not the recovery of material items.

“It is to catch the people who did this.”

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2024

