E-Paper | October 29, 2024

‘Fakhar upset but not considering retirement’

Agencies Published October 29, 2024 Updated October 29, 2024 10:49am

KARACHI: Opener Fakhar Zaman is “upset” after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) omitted him from the list of centrally contracted players, but is not thinking of retiring from international cricket, the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency reported on Monday.

Apart from getting dropped from the contract list on Sunday, Fakhar, the only Pakistan batter with a double hundred in ODIs, was also not included in the squad for the upcoming white-ball series in Australia.

“Look, he is obviously upset and disappointed because the selectors and board have apparently applied different sets of rules while taking fitness tests and clearing players,” a source close to Fakhar told PTI.

The source said Fakhar, who has been carrying a knee niggle which first surfaced in 2022, was unhappy because while he did fail to clear the two-kilometre sprint test in given time, some other players had also not met the required time but still were yet picked in the team.

“He feels clarity is required from the selectors on why some players are being favoured,” the source added.

On Sunday, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said Fakhar’s tweet over Babar Azam’s selection was a breach of the board’s code of conduct for players but it was not the only reason to elbow him out.

Mohsin also cited the poor fitness standards of Fakhar as a reason to look past him for the moment.

“The matter of him breaching the code of conduct will be looked into by a committee but he has apparently responded to the showcause notice sent to him,” Mohsin said. “But primary reason is that he has not been 100 per cent fit in recent times and has failed fitness tests. The selectors have told him to rehab and clear the fitness tests,” the PCB chief had said.

But another school of thought believes that some PCB officials have not taken kindly to Fakhar being critical of their performance when the board held the Connection Camp last month. They believe that Fakhar has been punished for his openness in that meeting.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Regional trade
Updated 29 Oct, 2024

Regional trade

If done right, restored trade relations with India can also open the door to better bilateral ties.
Speaker’s remarks
29 Oct, 2024

Speaker’s remarks

THOUGH the ECP has been formally admonished not once but twice for its continuing failure to obey the Supreme...
On the edge
29 Oct, 2024

On the edge

PAKISTAN is on the verge of hitting 50 polio cases this year. A look at the trends leaves one bewildered. We were...
Wave of violence
Updated 28 Oct, 2024

Wave of violence

If recurrent incidents of violence in KP are left unchecked, they will further erode people’s confidence in the state.
State of chaos
28 Oct, 2024

State of chaos

PAKISTAN is the third-worst country for law and order, according to the World Justice Project’s 2024 Rule of Law...
PSDP spending
28 Oct, 2024

PSDP spending

THE government’s decision to ‘rationalise’ its Public Sector Development Programme must help it ensure...