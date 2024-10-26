E-Paper | October 26, 2024

Pakistan win Test series on home soil after 3 years, down England 2-1

Reuters Published October 26, 2024 Updated October 26, 2024 12:15pm
Pakistan’s Sajid Khan (R) and Noman Ali (2R) celebrate along with teammates as they walk off the field after the end of England’s second innings during the third day of the third and final Test cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 26, 2024. — AFP
Pakistan’s Sajid Khan (R) and Noman Ali (2R) celebrate along with teammates as they walk off the field after the end of England’s second innings during the third day of the third and final Test cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 26, 2024. — AFP
Pakistan’s Sajid Khan (R) celebrates with teammate Kamran Ghulam after taking the wicket of England’s Rehan Ahmed during the third day of the third and final Test cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 26, 2024. —AFP
Pakistan’s Sajid Khan (R) celebrates with teammate Kamran Ghulam after taking the wicket of England’s Rehan Ahmed during the third day of the third and final Test cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 26, 2024. —AFP

Spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan combined to destroy England and bowl Pakistan to a comprehensive nine-wicket victory in the deciding third test and secure a memorable 2-1 series victory on Saturday.

Pakistan had been on the ascendancy since claiming a handy first-innings lead of 77 on a track where spinners from both sides dominated.

Noman (6-42) and Sajid (4-69) bundled out England for a paltry 112 in their second innings to leave Pakistan needing only 36 to win the series.

Pakistan lost the wicket of Saim Ayub before wrapping up victory on day three of the contest.

The Green Team last won a Test series on home soil three years ago when Pakistan defeated South Africa 2-0.

