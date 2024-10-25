E-Paper | October 25, 2024

Major gains make PSX cross 90,000 mark during intraday trade

Mahira Sarfraz Published October 25, 2024 Updated October 25, 2024 10:36am
Bullish momentum witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday — PSX data portal
Bulls retained their control over the trade floor at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as shares surged more than 1,100 points to a new high on Friday.

The benchmark KSE-100 index climbed 1141.43, or 1.25 per cent to stand at 90,087.41 points from the previous close of 88,945.98 points at 9:55am.

Mohammed Sohail, chief executive of Topline Securities, noted that the stocks reached the 90,000 mark in one of the fastest record gains of 125pc in 18 months.

Sana Tawfik, head of research at Arif Habib Limited, attributed the gains to investors anticipating a monetary policy rate cut in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on November 4.

Tawfik also credited the bull run to strong corporate result season and “improved liquidity”.

While, Awais Ashraf, director research at AKD Securities, noted, “Investors are optimistic about the policy rate cut and strengthening economic fundamentals, particularly in the absence of other attractive investment options.”

He highlighted that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) “is expected to continue its aggressive monetary easing approach in the upcoming policy announcement, as real interest rates remain in double digits”.

Yousuf M. Farooq, director research at Chase Securities, echoed the same sentiments. He said that participants were much more interested in stocks due to declining interest rates, adding that funds were also propelling inflows into equities.

Most analysts believe that central bank will reduce its policy rate by 200 basis points in its upcoming meeting on November 4, marking the fourth consecutive cut since June, thanks to a decline in inflation, a low current account deficit and higher remittances.

In a survey conducted by Topline Securities, the brokerage firm noted that 85pc of market participants expected that the central bank would announce a minimum rate cut of 200 basis points.

“We believe that the larger rate cut expectations in the upcoming monetary policy meetings are driven by the single-digit inflation reading of 6.9pc in Sept 2024,” the firm said, adding that that the inflation trajectory was expected to continue in October within a range of 6.5pc to 7.0pc.

More to follow

