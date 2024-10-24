E-Paper | October 24, 2024

Smith’s 89 leads England fightback to 242-8 at tea in third Test

AFP Published October 24, 2024 Updated October 24, 2024 03:21pm
England’s Jamie Smith (R) reacts as he walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal by Pakistan’s Zahid Mahmood during the first day of the third and final Test cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 24. — AFP
England’s Jamie Smith (R) reacts as he walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal by Pakistan’s Zahid Mahmood during the first day of the third and final Test cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 24. — AFP
England’s Ben Duckett plays a shot during the first day of the third and final Test cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 24. — AFP
England’s Ben Duckett plays a shot during the first day of the third and final Test cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 24. — AFP

Jamie Smith missed a century by 11 runs but lifted England to 242-8 at tea in the series-deciding third Test on Thursday, after Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan’s four wickets had the visitors stuttering at 118-6.

The 24-year-old smashed a 119-ball 89 studded with six towering sixes and five boundaries before he was caught off a miscued slog against spinner Zahid Mahmood in the last over before tea.

At the break, Rehan Ahmed and Jack Leach were unbeaten on two and one respectively, as England added 132 runs after stumbling to 110-5 at lunch.

England lost captain Ben Stokes in the third over after the break, caught off spinner Sajid Khan for 12 but Smith and Gus Atkinson (39) added 105 for the seventh wicket.

Smith, who reached half-century off 94 balls, carted two sixes off Mahmood before he holed out to the same bowler.

The morning session was dominated by Sajid and Noman Ali who bowled unchanged for 42 overs. Sajid has figures of 4-117 and Noman 3-79.

After England won the toss and batted, Pakistan gave the new ball to Sajid and Noman who benefited from the parched pitch offering spin and low bounce from the first ball.

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett raced to 56 in a confident start but England lost Crawley (29), Ollie Pope (three) and Joe Root (five) in the space of just 24 runs.

Noman had Crawley caught off a miscued drive while Sajid trapped Pope and Root leg-before.

Duckett, who completed a half-century off 76 balls, was trapped leg-before by Noman for 52 after hitting four boundaries and a six.

First Test triple centurion Harry Brook lasted for 14 deliveries before being bowled behind his legs by Sajid for five after he failed to connect on a sweep.

Both the teams included three spinners on a grassless pitch which the hosts dried with fans and heaters in the build-up.

Sajid and Noman shared all 20 wickets in Pakistan’s second Test win to level the series at 1-1 after England won the first by an innings, with both matches taking place in Multan.

Teams:

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Zahid Mehmood

England: Ben Stokes (captain), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL) and Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)

TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Curtain call
Updated 24 Oct, 2024

Curtain call

There is hope that under Justice Afridi, SC can move beyond the discord and heal the fractures that developed under CJP Isa’s watch.
IMF’s estimate
24 Oct, 2024

IMF’s estimate

THE IMF’s economic growth projection of 3.2pc for Pakistan falls short of the 3.5pc target that the government has...
Religious exchanges
24 Oct, 2024

Religious exchanges

STRAINED relations between Pakistan and India prevent followers of different faiths from visiting sacred sites on ...
Unliveable cities
Updated 23 Oct, 2024

Unliveable cities

The state must pay heed to suggestions of the ADB, which describes nation’s urban centres as “congested, unattractive and polluted”.
Ending polio
23 Oct, 2024

Ending polio

WITH polio cases in Pakistan rising sharply in recent weeks, the government has unveiled the National Emergency...
Small relief
23 Oct, 2024

Small relief

HELPED by a tepid domestic demand and significant growth in home remittances, the country’s current account ...