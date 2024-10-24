Sajid takes six as England dismissed for 267 in third Test

Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan took six wickets as England were all out for 267 after electing to bat on the opening day of the series-deciding third Test in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Sajid finished with 6-128 and Noman Ali grabbed 3-88 after a rearguard 89 by Jamie Smith enabled England to get past 250 after they stuttered to 110-5 at lunch.

Smith missed a century by 11 runs but lifted England to 242-8 at tea in the series-deciding third Test on Thursday, after Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan’s four wickets had the visitors stuttering at 118-6.

The 24-year-old smashed a 119-ball 89 studded with six towering sixes and five boundaries before he was caught off a miscued slog against spinner Zahid Mahmood in the last over before tea.

At the break, Rehan Ahmed and Jack Leach were unbeaten on two and one respectively, as England added 132 runs after stumbling to 110-5 at lunch.

England lost captain Ben Stokes in the third over after the break, caught off spinner Sajid Khan for 12 but Smith and Gus Atkinson (39) added 105 for the seventh wicket.

Smith, who reached half-century off 94 balls, carted two sixes off Mahmood before he holed out to the same bowler.

The morning session was dominated by Sajid and Noman Ali who bowled unchanged for 42 overs. Sajid has figures of 4-117 and Noman 3-79.

After England won the toss and batted, Pakistan gave the new ball to Sajid and Noman who benefited from the parched pitch offering spin and low bounce from the first ball.

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett raced to 56 in a confident start but England lost Crawley (29), Ollie Pope (three) and Joe Root (five) in the space of just 24 runs.

Noman had Crawley caught off a miscued drive while Sajid trapped Pope and Root leg-before.

Duckett, who completed a half-century off 76 balls, was trapped leg-before by Noman for 52 after hitting four boundaries and a six.

First Test triple centurion Harry Brook lasted for 14 deliveries before being bowled behind his legs by Sajid for five after he failed to connect on a sweep.

Both the teams included three spinners on a grassless pitch which the hosts dried with fans and heaters in the build-up.

Sajid and Noman shared all 20 wickets in Pakistan’s second Test win to level the series at 1-1 after England won the first by an innings, with both matches taking place in Multan.

Teams:

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Zahid Mehmood

England: Ben Stokes (captain), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL) and Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)

TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)