India’s Shami says he is pain-free after heel surgery

PALLEKELE: West Indies’ captain Shai Hope attends a net practice session at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. West Indies will look to level the series when they face Sri Lanka in the second One-day International here on Wednesday. The third and final ODI will be played on Saturday at the same venue.—AFP

NEW DELHI: India’s Mohammed Shami is now pain free following heel surgery earlier this year and the pace bowler said he will look to get a couple of domestic matches under his belt to improve his sharpness ahead of the tour of Australia beginning next month.

Shami has not played for the national team since the 50-overs World Cup final against Australia last year.

He had almost returned to full fitness before being ruled out of the ongoing three-Test series against New Zealand due to a separate knee injury.

India will hope to have Shami back in their ranks as they head to Australia for five Tests next month and the 34-year-old was bowling during practice on the final day of their first Test against New Zealand on Sunday.

Asked if he was pain free after his surgery in February, Shami told Indian media on Monday: “100 per cent.”

“It felt great yesterday because I had been bowling with half a run-up on and off since I can’t put too much stress on my body,” added the fast bowler, who plays first-class cricket for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy.

“Yesterday, we decided that I would bowl properly, and I gave my 100 per cent. It felt great, (and) the results are good. Hopefully, I’ll be back on track soon.

“I know what kind of an attack we want for that Test series (against Australia), so it’s better I spend some more time on the ground before going.

“If I get fit and I get a gap of eight to 10 days, then it’s better I play one or two domestic matches before going to Australia.”

India’s tour of Australia begins in Perth on Nov. 22.

Published in Dawn, October 23th, 2024