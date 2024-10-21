E-Paper | October 21, 2024

Eutelsat uses SpaceX rocket to launch satellites

Reuters Published October 21, 2024 Updated October 21, 2024 11:38am
A satellite model is placed on Eutelsat logo in this picture illustration taken — Reuters File Photo
A satellite model is placed on Eutelsat logo in this picture illustration taken — Reuters File Photo

STOCKHOLM: Eutelsat, the world’s third-biggest satellite operator by revenue, launched 20 satellites for its communications network on Sunday, using Elon Musk’s SpaceX in its first move since the merger of two European companies last year.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took off with Eutelsat satellites from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base at 0513 GMT.

“This is the first OneWeb launch of the satellites since the merger,” CEO Eva Berneke told Reuters in an interview. “We will be launching more satellites over the coming years.”

The Paris-based group formed by the merger in September last year of France’s Eutelsat and Britain’s OneWeb has a constellation of over 600 low earth orbit satellites that cater to broadcasters, telecom companies and radio stations.

“We really want to integrate into the telco ecosystem,” Berneke said. “Satellites are an interesting niche in the overall connectivity ecosystems where telcos are the big boys in the class and satellite will always be a smaller part.”

Eutelsat counts telecom operators such as France’s Orange and Australia’s Telstra as clients and is in talks with others such as AT&T in the US.

The company, which has a backlog of orders of $4bn, is waiting for countries such as India and Saudi Arabia to open up.

India — a market set to grow 36 per cent a year to $1.9bn by 2030 — is in the process to allowing satellite services. It has experienced friction between domestic players and companies such as Starlink.

“We have some of our backlog sitting in the Indian market… It sits there until India gets open, the day it gets open, we’ll start building,” Berneke said.

The company is also in talks with aviation companies to offer in-flight connectivity, including internet browsing, and expects revenue to start increasing from next year, she said.

Published in Dawn, October 21th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

26th Amendment
Updated 21 Oct, 2024

26th Amendment

Given the long-running feuds and divisions between state branches, the 26th Amendment could trigger a new standoff between the legal fraternity and govt.
SBP’s annual report
21 Oct, 2024

SBP’s annual report

GROWTH will remain tepid during the current fiscal due to deep structural imbalances, says the State Bank in its...
Breaking barriers
21 Oct, 2024

Breaking barriers

ONE in eight women in Pakistan is likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in her life. It is the ...
Human rights review
Updated 20 Oct, 2024

Human rights review

Instead of focusing solely on Pakistan’s economic woes, the state must take a holistic view.
Sinwar’s exit
20 Oct, 2024

Sinwar’s exit

IF Israel thinks its strategy of ‘decapitation’ — eliminating the leaders of outfits that confront it — will...
Cricket relief
20 Oct, 2024

Cricket relief

AS is always the case with Pakistan cricket, more common sense was required. And with some radical changes came the...