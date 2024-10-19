E-Paper | October 19, 2024

Probe finds rape story fabricated, spread via fake accounts

Imran Gabol Published October 19, 2024 Updated October 19, 2024 10:53am

LAHORE: The Punjab government’s seven-member inquiry committee constituted to investigate the alleged rape of a private college student in Gulberg has submitted its findings, concluding that no such incident occurred.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had constituted the high-level committee led by Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, with home secretary, advocate general of Punjab, secretaries of higher education, special education and specialised healthcare as its members.

The committee report available with Dawn revealed that the news of the rape was fabricated and spread via fake social media accounts to create unrest and a law and order situation.

It noted the involvement of “malicious actors” with vested interests who exploited the situation to advance their political agenda.

The committee expressed concern over the manipulation of students and the disruption caused by the spread of disinformation.

The report noted psychological and social damage inflicted on the alleged victim and her family and recommended the government to provide appropriate support to the family.

The inquiry committee concluded that no rape occurred at the girls college.

“The fabricated incident was part of a broader disinformation campaign aimed at inciting unrest and damaging public order.”

The report criticised the college management for its failure to handle the situation professionally, citing a lack of proper system and protocol to address such incidents.

The committee commended the police for their prompt action in securing evidence.

However, it suggested the police to establish standard operating procedures for handling similar incidents in educational institutions in future.

It identified a pattern of targeted disinformation and recommended the Punjab government to take stringent legal measures to address the misuse of social media platforms and prosecute those responsible for spreading false information.

The report urged the government to develop a framework to combat disinformation, educate students about the dangers of fake news and build the capacity of law enforcement agencies to manage such situations.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2024

