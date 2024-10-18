E-Paper | October 18, 2024

UN rapporteur wants tweaks reviewed

Nasir Iqbal Published October 18, 2024 Updated October 18, 2024 08:40am
United Nations Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers Margaret Satterthwaite. —X/SRjudgeslawyers
United Nations Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers Margaret Satterthwaite. —X/SRjudgeslawyers

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers has urged the government of Pakistan to consider reviewing the proposed 26th constitutional amendment.

In a letter to the federal government on Oct 14, Margaret Satterthwaite feared that the proposed constitutional package may pose a real risk to judicial independence and individuals’ rights to a fair hearing by a competent, independent and impartial tribunal as guaranteed by Article 14 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The rapporteur offered dialogue with the government to provide any technical advice in ensuring the proposal is fully compliant with international human rights obligations.

The letter highlights the implication of the proposed amendments for the independence of judiciary and the protection of human rights in Pakistan, in particular the right to a fair trial and access to appeals and judicial review before independent and impartial courts.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bilateral progress
Updated 18 Oct, 2024

Bilateral progress

Dialogue with India should be uninterruptible and should cover all sticking points standing in the way of better ties.
Bracing for impact
18 Oct, 2024

Bracing for impact

CLIMATE change is here to stay. As Pakistan confronts serious structural imbalances, recurring natural calamities ...
Unfair burden
18 Oct, 2024

Unfair burden

THINGS are improving, or so we have been told. Where this statement applies to macroeconomic indicators, it can be...
Successful summit
Updated 17 Oct, 2024

Successful summit

Platforms like SCO present an opportunity for states to set aside narrow differences.
Failed tax target
17 Oct, 2024

Failed tax target

THE government’s plan to document retailers for tax purposes through its ‘voluntary’ Tajir Dost Scheme appears...
More questions
17 Oct, 2024

More questions

THE alleged rape of a student at a private college in Lahore has sparked confusion, social media campaigns, ...