Pakistan take handy lead over England but slump to 43-3 in second innings

AFP Published October 17, 2024 Updated October 17, 2024 12:48pm
England’s players celebrate after the dismissal of Pakistan’s Saim Ayub (2R) during the third day of second Test cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on October 17, 2024. — AFP
England’s players celebrate after the dismissal of Pakistan’s Saim Ayub (2R) during the third day of second Test cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on October 17, 2024. — AFP
Pakistan’s Sajid Khan acknowledges the crowd after his six wicket haul following the end of innings. — Reuters
Pakistan’s Sajid Khan acknowledges the crowd after his six wicket haul following the end of innings. — Reuters

Pakistan grabbed a handy lead of 75 runs against England before slumping to 43 for three in their second innings on day three of the second test in Multan on Thursday.

Pakistan off-spinner Sajid Khan claimed seven wickets as the hosts bowled out England for 291 in the spin-dominated contest at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The 31-year-old off-spinner took three of the four wickets to fall in the morning session for figures of 7-111 — his second five-wicket haul — after England had resumed at 239-6 in Multan.

Left-arm spinner Noman Ali was the only other Pakistan wicket-taker, finishing with figures of 3-101.

On a track where the ball turned sharply and shot-making was difficult, England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir then delivered three huge blows to keep England in the contest.

Kamran Ghulam, who smashed a hundred in the first innings of his debut test, was batting on five having lost partner Saim Ayub (22) on the stroke of lunch.

England captain Ben Stokes began with spin from both ends due to the nature of the pitch, putting in off-spinner Bashir with left-arm spinner Jack Leach.

Stokes stayed with spin even when Leach had to be rested, pressing part-time off-spinner Joe Root into service.

Bashir drew first blood when he had Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique caught behind for four. England successfully reviewed the original not-out decision and replays confirmed the faintest of edges.

Bashir dismissed Shan Masood for 11 after the Pakistan captain tried to flick a ball only to offer an edge to Ollie Pope at second slip.

Saim looked comfortable before falling to the same Pope-Bashir combination in the final delivery before the lunch break.

England had earlier resumed on 239-6 and lost their remaining four wickets in the first hour to concede a first-innings lead of 75 to the hosts.

Off-spinner Sajid dismissed Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts and Bashir to finish with impressive figures of 7-111.

Left-arm spinner Noman Ali claimed the remaining three as England lost all 10 wickets to Pakistan’s spin-heavy attack, which has Aamer Jamal as the lone seamer.

England added nine runs to their overnight score before Sajid struck in the fourth over of the session, Brydon Carse being caught at long-on for four.

In his next over, Sajid bowled Matthew Potts, who made six, off a sharply turning delivery.

Noman took his 50th Test wicket when he removed Jamie Smith, caught at mid-off by Saim Ayub for 21.

The last pair, Shoaib Bashir and Jack Leach, hung around to add 29 before Sajid had Bashir caught at short mid-wicket for nine to end the innings.

Leach was 25 not out having hit three fours.

