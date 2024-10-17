Pakistan extend lead beyond 200 in second England Test

Pakistan rebuilt to extend their lead to 209 as they reached 134-5 at tea in the second Test after a three-wicket burst by England spinner Shoaib Bashir on Thursday.

Saud Shakeel (30) and Salman Agha (12) were at the crease in Multan after Bashir’s early success restricted Pakistan to 43-3 at lunch on day three.

After gaining a crucial 75-run lead by dismissing England for 291, Pakistan are seeking a series-levelling victory having lost the first Test by an innings, also in Multan.

The hosts made 366 in their first knock.

Off-spinner Sajid Khan took 7-111, his second five-wicket haul, to give Pakistan the edge on a pitch — also used for the first Test — offering sharp turn.

After Sajid’s exploits, Bashir made early strikes for England’s all-spin attack, removing Abdullah Shafique (four), Shan Masood (11) and Saim Ayub (22). He has so far taken 3-46.

In the post-lunch session, Jack Leach trapped Kamran Ghulam — who scored a debut century in the first innings — leg-before for 26 before Brydon Carse had Mohammad Rizwan caught in the slip for 23.

England could have had Agha on four and six but first wicketkeeper Jamie Smith and then Joe Root dropped regulation catches in the same Carse over.

Before lunch, Abdullah edged a turning Bashir delivery to Smith with England successfully overturning a not-out decision on review.

Captain Masood then edged to slip off the same bowler.

In the last over before lunch, Bashir had opener Ayub caught in the slip.

The morning session belonged to off-spinner Sajid. The 31-year-old took three of the four wickets to fall after England had resumed at 239-6.

Left-arm spinner Noman Ali was the only other Pakistan wicket-taker, finishing with figures of 3-101.

England added nine runs to their overnight score before Sajid struck in the fourth over of the morning, Carse caught at long-on for four.

In his next over Sajid bowled Matthew Potts, who made six, off a sharply turning delivery.

Noman took his 50th Test wicket when he removed Smith, caught at mid-off by Ayub for 21.

The last pair of Bashir and Leach hung around to add 29 before Sajid had Bashir caught at short mid-wicket for nine to end the innings. Leach was 25 not out having hit three fours.