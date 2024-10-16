E-Paper | October 16, 2024

England dismiss Pakistan for 366 in second Test in Multan

AFP Published October 16, 2024 Updated October 16, 2024 02:05pm
England’s Brydon Carse (L) celebrates with captain Ben Stokes after taking a catch to dismiss Pakistan’s Noman Ali during the second day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on October 16. — AFP
Spinner Jack Leach grabbed four wickets to help England dismiss Pakistan for 366 in their first innings on day two of the second Test in Multan on Wednesday.

The left-armer took 4-114 while pacers Brydon Carse finished with 3-50 and Matthew Potts 2-66 as Pakistan managed to add 107 after resuming the day on 259-5.

Debutant Kamran Ghulam top-scored with 118 and Saim Ayub made 77.

Pakistan’s tail frustrated England as the hosts reached 358-8 at lunch after the visitors took three early wickets.

All-rounder Aamer Jamal and Noman Ali were at the crease on 37 and 29 respectively as they foiled England’s attack with an unbroken stand of 49 for the ninth wicket.

Pakistan resumed on 259-5 and England struck early on a reused Multan Stadium pitch that not only offered some spin but also helped the seamers extract reverse swing.

Carse (2-43) had Mohammad Rizwan caught behind by Jamie Smith for 41 in the third over of the day.

Rizwan hit five boundaries in his shaky knock.

Carse’s fellow seamer Potts (2-65) forced an edge off Salman Agha on a sharp rising delivery with Smith taking another regulation catch to leave the hosts on 302-7.

Agha’s knock of 31 also had five boundaries.

Leach took his third wicket of the innings when he dismissed Sajid Khan for two, caught at short cover by Joe Root.

Ghulam struck a century to anchor Pakistan’s innings on the first day.

England lead the three-match series 1-0 following their innings victory in the first Test, also in Multan.

