E-Paper | October 16, 2024

Bangladesh suspend head coach Hathurusingha on accounts of misconduct

Reuters Published October 16, 2024 Updated October 16, 2024 11:03am

DHAKA: Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha has been suspended on disciplinary grounds for 48 hours by the country’s cricket board (BCB) and will be sacked soon after, a report from ESPNCricinfo said on Tuesday.

Former West Indies head coach Phil Simmons will take charge on an interim basis until next year’s Cha­m­pions Trophy, the report added.

“Hathurusingha has two counts of misconduct,” BCB president Faruque Ahmed was quoted as saying. “First is about an assault on a player. Secondly, he took too many leaves, more than what was in his contract.”

Hathurusingha, who coached Bangladesh from 2014-2017, returned for his second stint in January last year but Ahmed questioned BCB’s decision to re-appoint the 56-year-old.

Ahmed took charge of the BCB in August following Nazmul Hasan Papon’s resignation amid political upheaval in the country and said Hathurusingha should not continue as head coach.

Under Hathurusingha, Bangla­desh failed to get past the group stage in the last two World Cups but registered a historic 2-0 Test series win over Pakistan in September — their first overseas series victory in the format in 15 years.

However, India then whitewashed Bangladesh at home in a two-match Test series and secured a clean sweep in a three-match T20I series last week.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Two steps back
Updated 16 Oct, 2024

Two steps back

Instead of treating polio as a stand-alone emergency, it should be incorporated into a broader public health strategy.
Defunding varsities
16 Oct, 2024

Defunding varsities

IF a plan — apparently conjured up by foreign lenders — to defund public varsities goes ahead, tens of thousands...
Protecting children
16 Oct, 2024

Protecting children

THIS country’s children make the news for unfortunate reasons. At the core of their plight is the state’s...
Conciliatory approach
Updated 15 Oct, 2024

Conciliatory approach

Pakistan can only move forward when disillusioned segments of society are given their constitutional rights.
PCB mess
15 Oct, 2024

PCB mess

PAKISTAN cricket is in a state of turmoil — all the way from the boardroom to the field. Several decisions have...
Police brutality
15 Oct, 2024

Police brutality

IS our police leadership so devoid of ideas that cracking down on unarmed civilians is their only means of ...