Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrives in Islamabad as stage set for SCO summit

Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived in Islamabad on Monday on a four-day bilateral visit, during which he will also attend the much-anticipated Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

His visit comes as Pakistan prepares to host the 23rd SCO meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government (CHG) on October 15 and 16 amid stringent security measures.

The government has announced a three-day public holiday in Islamabad, with schools and businesses shut, and large contingents of police and paramilitary forces deployed.

The esteemed Chinese guest was received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival and welcomed with a 21-gun salute, PTV News reported.

According to a Foreign Office statement, Premier Li will call on President Asif Ali Zardari and hold meetings with parliamentary leaders and senior military leadership of the country.

PM Shehbaz and Premier Li Qiang “will lead their respective delegations to comprehensively discuss all aspects of Pakistan-China relations including economic and trade ties and cooperation under CPEC”, the FO said.

It termed the Chinese official’s visit as “an expression of the importance attached by Pakistan and China to their ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’”.

“It will be an occasion for the two sides to reaffirm mutual support on issues of core interest; advance high-quality development of CPEC; and reinforce regular exchanges on important regional and global developments,” the statement read.

Premier Li will be accompanied by ministers and senior officials including from the ministries of foreign affairs and commerce, the National Development and Reform Commission and the China International Development Cooperation Agency, the FO added.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar told reporters on Sunday that the Chinese premier could inaugurate operations at the $200-million Gwadar International Airport.

Li’s visit comes just days after the Oct 6 suicide attack near Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport which killed two Chinese nationals and injured 11 others, including another Chinese citizen.

As China sought a thorough probe into the attack, PM Shehbaz assured the Chinese government of personally overseeing the investigation into the incident.

China said on Thursday it would work with Pakistan to protect the safety and security of Chinese personnel and projects and institutions in Pakistan.

According to a Dawn report, a four-member delegation from India, 76 delegates from Russia, 15 representatives from China, a two-member team from Iran and a four-member delegation from Kyrgyzstan reached Islamabad on Sunday.

Seven delegates of SCO also arrived in the capital.

China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will be represented by their prime ministers while India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar and Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref will also attend the event.

PM Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene of observer state Mongolia and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov of special guest Turkmenistan (Special Guest) will also participate in the meeting, according to an FO statement.

Stage set for SCO

In his capacity as the current Chair of the CHG, PM Shehbaz will preside over the upcoming SCO meeting.

The Army has already been called in to provide security for the event, as well as key government buildings and the Red Zone. Rangers have already been deployed in the capital.

The government earlier today said Pakistan was honoured to host the SCO summit, “reflecting its commitment to regional cooperation”.

It said the summit will “focus on enhancing regional cooperation, trade, and financial integrity among member states, significantly boosting Pakistan’s image and future prospects”.

“By positioning Pakistan as a trade hub for Central Asia, the summit aims to promote economic integration, a digital economy and cultural exchanges, fostering regional prosperity and stability.”

Tarar said he reviewed the preparations for a facilitation centre for foreign media covering the global summit.

“I’m glad to confirm that all arrangements are in place to provide seamless support and ensure a smooth experience for everyone during SCO,” he said in a post on X.

On the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said the “goals of poverty eradication and economic development would be fulfilled through mutual cooperation”, PTV News reported.

CM Maryam asserted that the summit would prove to be a “game-changer” for Pakistan.

Additional input from Reuters