E-Paper | October 13, 2024

Kenya inter-communal clashes kill 18

AFP Published October 13, 2024 Updated October 13, 2024 07:28am

NAIROBI: Inter-commu­nal clashes in southeastern Kenya have killed at least 18 people in the past two weeks, police said on Saturday, as security was boosted in the affected areas.

Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki declared 12 areas of Tana River County “dangerous and disturbed” due to the clashes, which have pitted communities of pastoralists against resettled flood victims.

Kenya’s national police chief Douglas Kanja ordered residents to surrender their firearms to prevent a further escalation of violence.

The fighting, which has been most severe in the town of Bura, began when the county government offered land to rehome people displaced by flooding on the banks of Tana River, the longest in Kenya.

Local pastoralists protested, arguing that those people being relocated would be occupying their grazing grounds. “We have lost 18 people since last month and that is why security has been intensified to ensure no more deaths,” a senior police officer in Tana River County said.

“But the situation is very tense now because people don’t want to surrender firearms.” On Saturday, the Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin announced the arrest of two local leaders, Tana River County governor Dhadho Godhana and local lawmaker Said Hiribae, for failing to respond to police summonses over the unrest.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The dark heart of Zionism

The dark heart of Zionism

As Israel conducts a genocide in Palestine, bombs Lebanon, Yemen and Syria and seeks to pull Iran into a wider war, the Middle East teeters at the brink of what could potentially morph into a new world war.

Opinion

Editorial

A close watch
Updated 13 Oct, 2024

A close watch

Authorities will have to prove every six months that they are pursuing the IMF-mandated targets to secure the lender’s dollars and blessings.
Push and pull
13 Oct, 2024

Push and pull

MUCH remains at stake, but it is nonetheless reassuring that our politicians have returned to more parliamentary...
Rising rape
13 Oct, 2024

Rising rape

MISOGYNY is the bane of women’s lives across the globe as it robs them of autonomy over their bodies. This is...
Ghastly attack
Updated 12 Oct, 2024

Ghastly attack

Duki attack comes at a time when Pakistan’s foreign friends are looking to make major investments in the country, while SCO moot kicks off next week.
Saudi investments
12 Oct, 2024

Saudi investments

THE Saudi investment commitments to Islamabad seem to be taking tangible shape after months of uncertainty around...
Into the abyss
12 Oct, 2024

Into the abyss

THE Pakistan cricket team continues to set unwanted records. On Friday, Shan Masood’s men became the first team in...