KP CM Gandapur to host Jamrud jirga, reiterates it will remain peaceful

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday announced that the provincial administration will host the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement’s (PTM) jirga and ensure that all the matters are resolved peacefully.

The federal government agreed, in principle, to lift a recently-imposed ban on the PTM during a multiparty grand jirga, hosted by the provincial government on Thursday.

The jirga agreed that the “proscribed” PTM would be allowed to hold its scheduled Pashtoon Qaumi Jirga today (Friday), which would be hosted by the KP government and attended by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

“We will host this jirga and it will be peaceful,” Gandapur told reporters.

“The people will be able to present their demands through the jirga and resolutions,” Gandpur pledged, saying he would resolve the problems raised at the jirga.

“People will come from across the province, sit down and present their issues. They will present their demands according to their district and as CM, I will put these demands in a resolution and try to fulfil them.

“We will continue our efforts and sacrifices for peace,” the CM said.

The chief minister expressed his happiness that a jirga took place “according to Pashtun traditions”, referring to the grand jirga on Thursday. “The government participated, which they have the power to.

He, however, said that “just because there are powers does not mean that they should all be used.”

“In using that power, they shelled a peaceful gathering, which left four people dead and 10 others injured. It is deeply upsetting,” Gandapur said. “Our people have demanded peace because they have suffered and sacrificed so much.

“Nations are formed through sacrifices,” he said. “I hope the sacrifices bear fruit.”

Barrister Saif hails govt jirga as a ‘success’

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa information adviser Barrister Saif on Friday took to X to announce that the jirga with the federal government was successful, adding that the parties reached an “agreement on many points in the negotiations to promote peace”.

“The government Jirga under the supervision of the Chief Minister had a successful negotiation with the representative delegation of Jamrud Jirga late at night,” Saif wrote.

“There will be no slogans raised against the state of Pakistan in the Jirga, no slogans raised against the Constitution and the Pakistan Army and no flags of any other country will be allowed,” he added. “Only local issues will be discussed at the jirga.”

Saif added that the Jamrud Jirga will be hosted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, while Gandapur will put the Jirga’s demands before the federal government.

“The federal government has the authority to ban an organisation and they, along with the Supreme Court, have the authority to make decisions in this regard,” Saif said.

“The main priority of the chief minister at this time is the establishment of peace in the province,” he reiterated.

Meanwhile, the KP government issued a statement confirming that Hayatabad Medical Complex and Jamrud Hospital have been put on high alert to receive participants from the Pashtun Qaumi Jirga.

“Instructions have been issued to DHO Khyber to provide all possible first aid to the participants of the Pashtun Qaumi Jirga,” the statement read.