Engro launches app for farmers

KARACHI: Engro Fertilisers has launched UgAi, the first integrated agri e-commerce platform of Pakistan, to offer farmers relief by enabling direct purchase of fertilisers at official prices from the company.

In the first phase, the app was launched for farmers in Sindh, and there are plans for a nationwide rollout soon.

With the UgAi app, Engro Fertilisers will deliver fertilisers straight from its warehouses to farmers, tailored to their farms’ size and specific needs. As a result, farmers will benefit from the uninterrupted availability of fertilisers, reliable product quality, and convenient delivery.

In addition to its direct purchasing feature, UgAi integrates advanced drone technology and satellite imagery to monitor crops precisely, reduce input costs, and improve crop yield.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2024