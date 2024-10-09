5 robbers gunned down in Karachi during encounter: police

Five suspected armed robbers riding on two motorcycles were killed on Wednesday during a two-way exchange of fire with the police in Manghopir, police officials said.

In a statement, District West police spokesperson and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tariq Elahi Mastoi said that the police encountered the armed dacoit gang in Manghopir’s Gulshan-i-Tauheed area. He added that upon seeing the police, the suspects opened fire.

“The police force was present in the area for a search operation and took immediate action when a citizen reported the presence of robbers”, the spokesperson said.

The statement added that suspects’ bodies were shifted to the hospital for legal action, and their identity and criminal records were being verified with a biometric search device.

Police recovered a SMG rifle, a shotgun, three pistols with ammunition, spent shells, one lock cutter, five mobile phones, and cash from the suspects, it said.

Local people in the area appreciated the police’s effective action and performance, according to the spokesperson.

In April this year, data presented before a high-level security meeting showed that more than 250 people in Karachi were shot dead and 1,052 others were wounded by street criminals between 2022 and March 28, 2024.

Senior police officials attributed the increase in violent street crimes to skyrocketing inflation and growing economic difficulties over the last three years.

Besides, they also blamed “bad policing”, particularly at a lower levels, and blamed station house officers (SHOs) for allegedly running “vice dens” within their jurisdiction instead of controlling crime.