E-Paper | October 08, 2024

England strike twice as Pakistan reach 397-6 at lunch in first Test

Reuters Published October 8, 2024 Updated October 8, 2024 12:46pm
Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel (R) plays a shot as England’s wicketkeeper Jamie Smith watches during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on October 8, 2024. — AFP
Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel (R) plays a shot as England’s wicketkeeper Jamie Smith watches during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on October 8, 2024. — AFP

Saud Shakeel stayed on course to be the third Pakistan batter to smash a hundred in the opening test against England as the hosts reached 397 for six at lunch on the second day of the contest on Tuesday.

Naseem Shah excelled in the nightwatchman’s role as he smashed a career-best 33, collaborating in a 64-run partnership with Saud, who was batting on 67 at the break.

Salman Agha was yet to open his account at the other end on a batter’s paradise at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

England were made to toil with little reward on Monday and it was more of the same when play resumed as Naseem, a key cog in Pakistan’s new-ball attack, proved he could contribute with the bat as well.

Naseem smacked three sixes, denying England a breakthrough in the first hour, despite suffering hits to the helmet and his bowling hand.

His 82-ball defiance finally came to an end when he tickled Brydon Carse to Harry Brook at leg slip, giving the debutant seamer his maiden test wicket.

The next man Mohammad Rizwan fell for a 12-ball duck, stepping out against Jack Leach and spooning the ball to Chris Woakes at mid-off.

Saud has looked in control hitting eight fours in his fine knock.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Terrorism upsurge
Updated 08 Oct, 2024

Terrorism upsurge

The state cannot afford major security lapses. It may well be that the Chinese nationals were targeted to sabotage SCO event.
Ban hammer
08 Oct, 2024

Ban hammer

THE decision to ban the PTM under the Anti-Terrorism Act is yet another ill-advised move by the state. Although the...
Water tensions
08 Oct, 2024

Water tensions

THE unresolved tensions over Indus water distribution under the 1991 Water Apportionment Accord demand a revision of...
A bloody year
Updated 07 Oct, 2024

A bloody year

Using the Oct 7 attacks as an excuse to wage endless aggression on Middle East, Israel has crossed all red lines.
Bleak cotton outlook
07 Oct, 2024

Bleak cotton outlook

THE extremely slow arrival of phutti at the ginning factories of Punjab and Sindh so far indicate a huge drop in the...
Killjoy neighbours
07 Oct, 2024

Killjoy neighbours

AT the worst of times in their bilateral relations, India and Pakistan have not shied away from carrying out direct...