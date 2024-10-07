E-Paper | October 07, 2024

Pakistan 122-1 at lunch in first England Test on Multan ground

AFP Published October 7, 2024 Updated October 7, 2024 01:04pm
Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique (R) celebrates with captain Shan Masood (C) after scoring a half-century during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and England, at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Oct 7, 2024. — AFP
Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique (R) celebrates with captain Shan Masood (C) after scoring a half-century during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and England, at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Oct 7, 2024. — AFP

Captain Shan Masood and opener Abdullah Shafique hit half-centuries to guide Pakistan to 122-1 at lunch on the opening day of the first Test against England on Monday.

Batting first after winning the toss on a greenish-looking pitch, Pakistan lost opener Saim Ayub for four before Masood with 61 not out and Shafique, who was unbeaten on 53, steadied the innings at Multan cricket stadium.

England took a wicket in the fourth over when fast bowler Gus Atkinson forced Ayub to glove a shorter ball down the legside to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith with the total on eight.

The visitors thought they had a second wicket when pace bowler Brydon Carse, on debut, trapped Masood in front on 16 and umpire Kumar Dharmasena gave the captain out lbw.

But a review showed the ball had pitched outside the leg stump.

Masood went on the attack against Shoaib Bashir, hitting the off-spinner for four boundaries, before two more off Atkinson took him to his 11th Test fifty.

Shafique, who survived being run out on 34 when Ollie Pope missed the stumps with his diving throw with the batsman short of his ground, smashed two fours and a six off Bashir to reach his sixth Test half-century.

In all, Shafique has cracked five fours and a six and Masood has hit seven fours.

Both teams have picked three fast bowlers and two spinners, hoping that the pitch will offer new ball help to the seamers before taking spin later in the match.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A bloody year
Updated 07 Oct, 2024

A bloody year

Using the Oct 7 attacks as an excuse to wage endless aggression on Middle East, Israel has crossed all red lines.
Bleak cotton outlook
07 Oct, 2024

Bleak cotton outlook

THE extremely slow arrival of phutti at the ginning factories of Punjab and Sindh so far indicate a huge drop in the...
Killjoy neighbours
07 Oct, 2024

Killjoy neighbours

AT the worst of times in their bilateral relations, India and Pakistan have not shied away from carrying out direct...
Peak of success
06 Oct, 2024

Peak of success

IT started with the ascent of Nanga Parbat in 2017 and ended with the summit of Tibet’s Shishapangma on Thursday....
Indian visitor
06 Oct, 2024

Indian visitor

AMONGST the host of foreign dignitaries expected to fly into Islamabad for the SCO Council of Heads of Government...
Violence once again
Updated 06 Oct, 2024

Violence once again

The warring sides must rein in their worst impulses and prioritise the nation’s well-being over short-term gains.