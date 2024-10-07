E-Paper | October 07, 2024

PSX surges to all-time high, breaches 85,000 milestone

Dawn.com Published October 7, 2024 Updated October 7, 2024 04:15pm
Bulliish momentum witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) — PSX data portal
Bulliish momentum witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) — PSX data portal

Bulls continued their stampede on the trade floor as shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) breached a new record of 85,000 in intraday trade on Monday.

The benchmark KSE-100 index climbed 712.77 points, or 0.85 per cent, to stand at 84,244.72 from the previous close of 83,531.95 points at 12:21pm. Finally, the index closed 84,910.29 points, up by 1378.34 points or 1.65pc, from the previous close.

Yousuf M Farooq, director research at Chase Securities, said, “Falling yields have spurred increased interest in the stock market, as lower fixed-income returns have driven investors to seek higher yields in equities.”

Additionally, he highlighted that “a quarter-on-quarter decline in receivables” for companies such as Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and Pakistan State Oil (PSO) attracted attention to the oil and gas sector.

“This search for better returns has caused the market to largely overlook last nights security incident in Karachi and political instability in Islamabad,” he added.

Late on Sunday night, a massive explosion occurred on a road near Jinnah International Airport, killing a total of three people and injuring at least 11 others, including a Chinese citizen.

Awais Ashraf, director research at AKD Securities, attributed the climb to “a substantial decline in fixed income market yields, coupled with the positive impact of energy tariff rationalisation on the financial standing of energy sector stocks”.

“Stocks offering higher dividend yields and benefiting from structural reforms contributed the most to today’s gains in the index,” he added.

He highlighted that energy sector stocks such as Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC), PPL, PSO and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGP) “saw gains due to improved cash flows following the tariff adjustments”.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A bloody year
Updated 07 Oct, 2024

A bloody year

Using the Oct 7 attacks as an excuse to wage endless aggression on Middle East, Israel has crossed all red lines.
Bleak cotton outlook
07 Oct, 2024

Bleak cotton outlook

THE extremely slow arrival of phutti at the ginning factories of Punjab and Sindh so far indicate a huge drop in the...
Killjoy neighbours
07 Oct, 2024

Killjoy neighbours

AT the worst of times in their bilateral relations, India and Pakistan have not shied away from carrying out direct...
Peak of success
06 Oct, 2024

Peak of success

IT started with the ascent of Nanga Parbat in 2017 and ended with the summit of Tibet’s Shishapangma on Thursday....
Indian visitor
06 Oct, 2024

Indian visitor

AMONGST the host of foreign dignitaries expected to fly into Islamabad for the SCO Council of Heads of Government...
Violence once again
Updated 06 Oct, 2024

Violence once again

The warring sides must rein in their worst impulses and prioritise the nation’s well-being over short-term gains.