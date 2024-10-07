Arshdeep, Chakravarthy help India hammer Bangladesh in T20 opener

BANGLADESH opener Parvez Hossain Emon is clean bowled by Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh during their first Twenty20 International at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium on Sunday.—AFP

GWALIOR: India’s Arshdeep Singh and returning Varun Chakravarthy rattled the Bangladesh batting to set up a dominant seven-wicket win for the hosts in the first T20 international on Sunday.

Left-arm quick Arshdeep and spinner Chakravarthy took three wickets to help bowl out Bangladesh for 127, a total India overhauled with 49 balls to spare in Gwalior and lead the three-match series 1-0.

It was India’s first win in the format at home after they were crowned T20 World Cup champions in Barbados in June.

Opener Sanju Samson and skipper Suryakumar Yadav — both scoring 29 — started the chase with a blazing stand of 40 for the second wicket to take the steam out of the opposition attack at a new venue hosting its first international.

“We just tried to back our skills and what we decided in the team meeting, we just walked the talk,” said Suryakumar. “The way the guys showed their character on the field, first time playing on a new ground, and the way we batted, showed our character.”

Samson, a wicketkeeper-batsman, smashed six boundaries but Yadav fired up the home crowd with his 14-ball knock laced with two fours and three sixes.

Suryakumar smashed Mustafizur Rahman for a six over long-on but fell next ball caught at long leg.

Hardik Pandya then clubbed 39 off 16 balls with five fours and two sixes, sharing an unbeaten stand of 52 with debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy, who made 16.

But it was the Indian bowlers who made an early impression after the hosts elected to field first and Arshdeep backed his captain’s decision with two wickets inside three overs.

Litton Das top-edged an angling delivery from Arshdeep to be caught at short cover and soon fellow opener Parvez Hossain Emon inside-edged the ball onto his stumps.

“In T20s, the first six overs are very imp­o­rtant but we didn’t start well,” Bangl­adesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said. “We need a better plan for the next matches.”

Debutant quick Mayank Yadav — an IPL pace sensation who made heads turn with deliveries of more than 150 kilometres (93 miles) per hour, started with a maiden over and then struck in his second to send back Mahmudullah Riyad out for one.

Wickets kept falling and Chakravarthy, who has returned to the team after the 2021 T20 World Cup, struck regular blows with his mystery spin to rattle the opposition middle-order.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz fought hard with an unbeaten 35 but found little support and Arshdeep, named player of the mat­ch, ended the innings in 19.5 overs.

Scoreboard

BANGLADESH:

Parvez Hossain b A. Singh 8

Liton Das c R. Singh b A. Singh 4

Najmul Hossain c & b Sundar 27

Towhid Hridoy c Pandya b Varun 12

Mahmudullah c Sundar b M. Yadav 1

Jaker Ali b Varun 8

Mehidy Hasan not out 35

Rishad Hossain c Pandya b Varun1 1

Taskin Ahmed run out 12

Shoriful Islam b Pandya 0

Mustafizur Rahman b A. Singh 1

EXTRAS (LB-6, W-2) 8

TOTAL (all out, 19.5 overs) 127

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-5 (Liton), 2-14 (Parvez), 3-40 (Towhid), 4-43 (Mahmudullah), 5-57 (Jaker ), 6-75 (Najmul), 7-93 (Rishad), 8-116 (Taskin), 9-117 (Shoriful)

BOWLING: A. Singh 3.5-0-14-3, Pandya 4-0-26-1 (1w), Chakravarthy 4-0-31-3, M. Yadav 4-1-21-1, Nitish 2-0-17-0 (1w), Sundar 2-0-12-1

INDIA:

S. Samson c Rishad b Mehidy 29

A. Sharma run out 16

S. Yadav c Jaker b Mustafizur 29

N. Kumar Reddy not out 16

H. Pandya not out 39

EXTRAS (LB-2, W-1) 3

TOTAL (for three wkts, 11.5 overs) 132

DID NOT BAT: R. Parag, R. Singh, W. Sundar, V. Chakravarthy, A. Singh, M. Yadav

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-25 (Sharma), 2-65 (S. Yadav), 3-80 (Samson)

BOWLING: Shoriful 2-0-17-0, Taskin 2.5-0-44-0, Mustafizur 3-0-36-1 (1w), Rishad 3-0-26-0, Mehidy 1-0-7-1

RESULT: India won by seven wickets.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2024