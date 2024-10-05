E-Paper | October 05, 2024

Ex-DPO among 10 cops booked for abducting three girls

Published October 5, 2024

NAROWAL: A first information report (FIR) has been registered against 10 police officers and employees, including the Sialkot former DPO, for abducting three girls.

Police had kept the two daughters and cousin of the woman schoolteacher in detention for 15 days.

In her complaint to police, Rubina Kausar, a resident of village Borake, Pasrur tehsil, said she was present at her house along with her two daughters and their cousin on March 21.

At about 12am, Pasrur Saddar SHO Muhammad Fahad, Inspector Irfan Ashraf, Assistant Sub-Inspector Tanveer Ahmed, Constable Muhammad Arif, Arsalan and three unknown persons broke into her house. She said the policemen abused her daughters, Amina Liaquat and Ayesha Liaquat, and took them away along with their cousin. Police kept the girls in custody for 15 days on the pretext of various cases. She said her daughters were recovered on April 5 on the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The complainant alleged that her daughters were abducted at the behest of former Sialkot District Police Officer Hasan Iqbal and Pasrur DSP Sarfaraz Ranjha. On the order of the court, Pasrur City police registered a case against former DPO Hasan Iqbal, DSP Sarfaraz Ranjha, Saddar SHO Muhammad Fahad, Inspector Irfan Ashraf, ASI Tanveer Ahmed Assistant Sub-Inspector and others.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2024

