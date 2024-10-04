At least 30 arrested as mobile, internet services remain suspended in twin cities amid PTI rally

At least 30 protesters have been arrested as mobile networks and internet services remain suspended in Islamabad and Rawalpindi amid a planned PTI rally at the capital’s D-Chowk.

Meanwhile, incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan again called on his supporters to gather for a “peaceful protest” as his party amped up preparations for the rally scheduled for today despite a ban on gatherings. Another one is also scheduled for Lahore’s Minar-i-Pakistan on Saturday.

The PTI has carried out multiple rallies across the country in recent weeks, protesting against the “illegal” imprisonment of its founder and the Election Commission of Pakistan’s delay in implementing the reserved seats verdict, as well as to “save the Constitution”.

Ahead of its rallies in Islamabad and Lahore earlier this month, the government had issued a set of strict guidelines, which the PTI failed to follow fully, sparking clashes between its workers and the authorities.

The PTI today shared updates of its caravans departing various cities, despite being warned by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi a day ago not to hold any rally in Islamabad due to several high-profile visits by foreign dignitaries.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl Maulana Fazlur Rehman, with whom the PTI has been in frequent amicable contact recently, has also urged the party to postpone its planned gatherings till the foreigners have left.

The police have blocked all entry and points to the cities and tear gas shelling has also begun in an attempt to disperse protesters.

Talking to the media at D-Chowk, Islamabad Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said: “Proceedings are under way wherever there are attempts to hurt police or damage property. Till now, there have been over 30 arrests. We are updating the exact numbers. It is very clear that we have a clear message that we will not allow the law to be taken into own hands.”

Footage shared by the PTI showed arrests of its supporters.

Visuals also showed Imran’s sister Aleema Khanum being taken away by the police while the party claimed that she was arrested.

KP government spokesperson Barrister Saif alleged that Uzma Khanum was also arrested.

The party also alleged that the police had laid caltraps on the roads, sharing footage as well.

According to a Dawn.com correspondent in Islamabad, mobile network and internet services have been suspended across the twin cities since the morning, causing problems for the public, especially those relying on it for their work.

As of 4:42pm, outage tracking website Downdetector showed possible problems in accessing Zong and PTCL services since around 5am, with most of the complaints located near Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

This screengrab shows a spike in reported outages in Zong and PTCL services on Oct 4. — Downdetector

The Dawn.com correspondent reported that roads leading to the Red Zone and D-Chowk were sealed from all sides, including at Serena, Jinnah Avenue, Nadra Square, Marriott Hotel and Zero Point. Entry points of the twin cities, Srinagar Highway at Bus Stop 26, Faizabad Chowk, Sanjgani Toll Plaza, Margalla Road, and 9th Avenue were also closed.

Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Hamdani said in a statement that security was on high alert and pillion-riding was banned, adding that mobile network and metro bus services were suspended indefinitely.

The officials also said that other routes within Islamabad were likely to be blocked after 2pm to prevent the entry of PTI workers.

Islamabad Police also posted a reminder on its X account of Section 144 being “in force” in the federal capital.

“Citizens are requested not to be part of any illegal activity. The law will act against those who disturb peace and order,” the police said, adding that people should observe traffic advisories for road closures while travelling.

On Wednesday, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) authorities had enforced Section 144 and the Peaceful Assembly Act across the federal capital, prohibiting gatherings and processions in restricted areas as part of tightened security measures.

According to the ICT police, the high-security zone, Red Zone and surrounding areas have been designated as restricted.

Meanwhile, Naqvi said no one would be allowed to damage public property.

“We have made arrangements for the security of our foreign guests. Apologies for the inconvenience to the citizens of Islamabad. Protesters should take stock of their senses. Visitors should feel that they are visiting a safe country,” said a statement issued by state broadcaster PTV.

He visited D-Chowk with the Islamabad police chief and instructed personnel to maintain law and order.

Caravans depart as Imran renews protest call

According to a post on Imran’s X account conveying his “message to the public”, the ex-premier called everyone to reach D-Chowk for a peaceful protest.

He also urged those residing in Lahore to get ready for tomorrow’s planned gathering at Minar-i-Pakistan.

“This war is in its decisive phase, by the grace of Allah we are winning the battle for our true freedom,” the post said.

PTI MNA Qasim Khan Suri reposted a video of containers purportedly blocking Islamabad’s streets, saying that the government should “wear bangles and accept its defeat” if it was “depriving its citizens of their basic right” to protest.

The party’s Lahore chapter shared purported visuals of its leaders departing from various cities across KP, including Swabi, Battagram and Bajaur.

PTI MPA Abdul Munim told Dawn.com that a large number of participants coming from different areas of KP were joining a rally in Swabi, which would then proceed to Islamabad.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and other PTI lawmakers have vowed to attend the D-Chowk rally, warning authorities of retaliating if they were stopped from entering the capital.

The PTI posted a video of his caravan on its way to the capital.

The Punjab government had imposed section 144 in various cities, prompting allegations from the PTI of creating a curfew-like situation to restrict its protests. In Mianwali, the ban was placed on Tuesday for seven days.

In Lahore, the Punjab home secretary imposed Section 144 for six days from Oct 3 in a bid to foil the PTI protest on Saturday. Sources said the government was not going to place containers at the entry and exit points of Lahore. Instead, they would establish pickets where the rangers and police would intercept protesters.

“Since the government has imposed Section 144, the police have been authorised to arrest protesters,” a source had said and added the government’s action in Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, and Mianwali on Wednesday had given a strong message to the PTI to keep Lahore ‘calm and peaceful tomorrow’.

The provincial government also imposed Section 144(6) in Rawalpindi, Attock and Sargodha, banning all kinds of political gatherings, sit-ins, meetings, demonstrations and protests for three days.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Home Department dated October 3 — a copy of which is available with Dawn — Section 144 has been imposed in Rawalpindi, Attock and Sargodha from today till Sunday.

The ban was decided on the recommendation of the district administration to establish law and order, and protection of human lives and property citing “security threats” and claiming that public gatherings can be a “soft target” for terrorists.

The Punjab Home Department also sent a letter to the interior ministry requesting the services of Rangers.

Six companies of Rangers were called in Rawalpindi and Attock for October 4 and 5 and three companies were requisitioned in Lahore for October 5.

The home department also issued a notification to deploy 10 platoons of Frontier Constabulary in Attock to “maintain law and order situation”.

The department also banned pillion riding in Rawalpindi and Attock districts today and tomorrow under Section 144, saying that there were “credible threat alerts” that posed a high risk to the public by “miscreants and other anti-social elements” related to the present law and order and protest situation.

Amnesty blasts internet shutdown

Amnesty International blasted the measures imposed by the government to impede the PTI rally, saying they infringed on people’s right to freedom of expression, access to information, peaceful assembly and movement.

“These restrictions are part of a worrying clampdown on the right to protest in Pakistan through internet shutdowns, mass arrests, unlawful use of force and arbitrary imposition of Section 144.”

Amnesty called on the government to immediately restore communication networks, respect the right to protest, refrain from use of any unlawful force against peaceful protesters and immediately release all those arrested today.