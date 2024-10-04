E-Paper | October 04, 2024

Bangladesh recalls five envoys in major diplomatic reshuffle

Reuters Published October 4, 2024 Updated October 4, 2024 09:51am

DHAKA: Bangladesh has recalled five envoys, including the ambassador to neighbouring India, foreign ministry officials said on Thursday, in a major diplomatic reshuffle as the interim government clears out holdovers from the previous administration.

Political upheaval in the South Asian nation ushered in the interim government led by Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus after weeks of violent protests forced the Aug 5 resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who then fled to India.

The foreign ministry ordered envoys in Brussels, Canberra, Lisbon, New Delhi and the permanent mission to the United Nations in New York to immediately return to the capital, Dhaka, the official said.

“It’s possible the government doesn’t want them to continue, as they were appointed by Hasina’s administration,” said one government official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity. “It wouldn’t be surprising if more changes in the diplomatic corps follow.”

The departure of Hasina’s government has triggered a broad administrative overhaul, with hundreds of senior officials being re-assigned or transferred, and the contracts of some key ones terminated, forcing many of them to resign or retire early.

All the recalled diplomats are set to go on post-retirement leave in December, another foreign ministry official said.

“You are requested to leave your current posts and return to Dhaka without delay,” the ministry told the diplomats in its notice.

The step follows the recall from Britain of Saida Muna Tasneem, the high commissioner, or ambassador, who was similarly told to return.

A foreign ministry spokesperson made no comment on when the replacements might be announced.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2024

