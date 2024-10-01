E-Paper | October 01, 2024

School bus fire in Thailand kills at least 23

Reuters Published October 1, 2024 Updated October 1, 2024 08:40pm
Firefighters work to extinguish a burning bus that was carrying teachers and students from Wat Khao Phraya school, reportedly killing at least 23, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, on October 1. — Reuters
Firefighters work to extinguish a burning bus that was carrying teachers and students from Wat Khao Phraya school, reportedly killing at least 23, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, on October 1. — Reuters

At least 23 people died in Thailand when a school bus carrying more than 40 students and teachers on a field trip caught fire on the outskirts of the capital Bangkok, police said on Tuesday.

Twenty-three bodies have been identified, Trairong Phiwpan, forensic science commissioner told reporters, with an investigation on the causes underway.

Sixteen students and three teachers were sent to a hospital for treatment, Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said.

Images posted on social media and carried by local news outlets showed thick grey smoke pouring out of the bus, parts of which were still on fire.

The blaze was later extinguished. A Reuters photographer saw fire trucks, police, and rescue vehicles parked around the blackened vehicle, with a cluster of firefighters at the entrance.

“Teachers told us that the fire ignited very quickly,” acting police chief Kittirat Phanphet told a press conference.

“From speaking to witnesses, we believe the explosion was caused by a spark from the tyre that lit the gas cylinder that was powering the vehicle,” he said, adding that some students escaped through the window.

“We are investigating all individuals, including the bus company to see if this was a case of negligence.”

The bus was a natural gas vehicle (NGV), according to Transport Minister Suriya.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said the students were on a field trip from the province of Uthai Thani, about 250km north of the capital.

“As a mother, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families,” she said in a social media post on X.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Punitive tax plan
Updated 01 Oct, 2024

Punitive tax plan

FBR strategy appears to rely solely on enforcement through punitive actions without actually reforming the complicated tax regime.
US sabre-rattling
Updated 01 Oct, 2024

US sabre-rattling

If America is serious about preventing a wider regional war, it should reconsider its military deployment plans.
Balochistan bleeds
01 Oct, 2024

Balochistan bleeds

BALOCHISTAN continues to sink into an abyss of violence and despair, with the province once again experiencing a...
Legal games
Updated 30 Sep, 2024

Legal games

The ECP should stop playing games and take a clear position. It should not expect sympathy from the courts at this point.
Trust needed
30 Sep, 2024

Trust needed

THE situation in Swat remains tense. The locals have, for quite some time now, been raising the alarm over the...
Dengue danger
30 Sep, 2024

Dengue danger

THE slightest change in temperature is a harbinger of a disease to come. Hence, in the post-monsoon season, when the...