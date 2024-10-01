E-Paper | October 01, 2024

10th class girl gang-raped by police officer, his friend in Sargodha

Our Correspondent Published October 1, 2024 Updated October 1, 2024 11:06am

SARGODHA: A police officer along with his friend gang-raped a student of 10th class who was trying to get her father released from custody of Kot Momin police.

The suspects left the girl in front of her aunt’s house when her condition became critical and fled.

As per the first information report (FIR) lodged by the victim with Kot Momin Police, her father was arrested by the Kot Momin Police Station in a fake case of hashish. A man who claimed to be a friend of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at the police station called her to clarify the position of her father, saying that he would be released if she could prove his innocence.

She further said she was going to the police station when the ASI and his friend kidnapped her in a car and forcibly took her to a house in Nizamabad. She alleged that both the suspects gang-raped her at gunpoint and when her condition worsened, they dumped her in front of her paternal aunt’s house at 2am.

As per the police report, both the suspects nominated in the FIR had been arrested by Kot Momin police.

The victim girl alleged that police were harassing her and her family and also threatening her father to force her to withdraw the rape case or he would be implicated in other fake cases too. She appealed to the chief minister for justice and security.

District Police Officer Dr Asad Ijaz Malhi constituted an investigation team, headed by SP Investigation and ASP, to look into the matter.

SHOT DEAD: A man was shot dead while his nephew was injured by their opponents at the district bar association in Jauharabad.

Some armed men, including Abdul Khaliq Changykhel, riding motorcycles opened fire on Aftab Pithial Awan, the son of Muhammad Ihsan, a resident of village Choha, and his nephew Muhammad Aslam Pathial Awan as they reached near main entrance of district bar association.

They were going to appear before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Iqbal. The firing left both the men wounded. Both the injured were shifted to hospital where Aftab succumbed to injuries and his nephew Aslam was reported to be in critical condition.

The attackers managed to escape. It is pertinent to mention here that the main gate of the district court is guarded by a special squad of police but it did not bother to arrest the assailants who escaped from the scene.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Punitive tax plan
Updated 01 Oct, 2024

Punitive tax plan

FBR strategy appears to rely solely on enforcement through punitive actions without actually reforming the complicated tax regime.
US sabre-rattling
Updated 01 Oct, 2024

US sabre-rattling

If America is serious about preventing a wider regional war, it should reconsider its military deployment plans.
Balochistan bleeds
01 Oct, 2024

Balochistan bleeds

BALOCHISTAN continues to sink into an abyss of violence and despair, with the province once again experiencing a...
Legal games
Updated 30 Sep, 2024

Legal games

The ECP should stop playing games and take a clear position. It should not expect sympathy from the courts at this point.
Trust needed
30 Sep, 2024

Trust needed

THE situation in Swat remains tense. The locals have, for quite some time now, been raising the alarm over the...
Dengue danger
30 Sep, 2024

Dengue danger

THE slightest change in temperature is a harbinger of a disease to come. Hence, in the post-monsoon season, when the...