2nd KP polio case takes current year’s total to 23: NEOC

Nadir Guramani Published September 27, 2024 Updated September 27, 2024 11:10pm

The National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) on Friday said that a new polio case was reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total number of cases for 2024 to 23.

Pakistan is one of the last two countries in the world, alongside Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic. Despite global efforts to eradicate the virus, challenges such as security issues, vaccine hesitancy, and misinformation have slowed progress.

A statement from the NEOC said the case was reported in a 10-month-old girl in KP’s Kohat, taking the provincial tally to two.

“The rapid spread of poliovirus is a constant threat to children’s health. Children should be given polio vaccine as well as a complete immunisation course in a timely manner,” the NEOC said.

The government has updated its National Polio Eradication Emergency Operations Plan to target critical gaps in access, campaign quality, and vaccine acceptance.

Two large-scale, door-to-door vaccination campaigns are planned for later this year to close immunity gaps and curb the spread of the virus.

National Coordinator for the Polio Emergency Opera­tions Centre Muhammad Anwarul Haq previously highlighted the importance of maintaining high vaccination coverage.

“Every new case is a tragic reminder of what happens when there are gaps in immunity,” he said.

“When a child misses’ vaccination, the virus wins. Let’s work together to protect our children and importantly to put a stop to the virus,” Haq had said. He urged parents to welcome polio teams into their homes to ensure the health and well-being of their children.

