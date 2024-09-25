E-Paper | September 25, 2024

Biden meets Yunus in show of support

AFP Published September 25, 2024 Updated September 25, 2024 10:40am
Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus speaks during the Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting in New York City on September 24, 2024. — AFP File Photo
UNITED NATIONS: US President Joe Biden met on Tuesday with Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus on the margins of the UN’s annual summit, in a show of support after an uprising toppled the country’ autocratic government.

Yunus, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, was appointed as the country’s “chief adviser” in August following the bloody, student-led movement that ousted then-premier Sheikh Hasina, who has since fled the country.

According to a readout provided by Bangladeshi officials, Yunus briefed Biden on how the students “rose against the tyranny of the previous government and gave their lives to create this opportunity to rebuild Bangladesh.” The 84-year-old economist, renowned for pioneering microfinance banking services for low-income groups, said that his government would require US cooperation to help rebuild the nation.

Biden acknowledged the students’ sacrifices and pledged his “full support” for Bangladesh, the Bangladeshi readout said. The White House did not immediately release details of the conversation.

Yunus also presented Biden with a book featuring paintings made by the students.

Hasina’s government was accused of widespread rights abuses, including the mass detention and extrajudicial killing of political rivals.

