E-Paper | September 23, 2024

Saim ton helps Panthers edge Stallions

Agencies Published September 23, 2024 Updated September 23, 2024 08:42am

FAISALABAD: Saim Ayub struck a magnificent 156 as Panthers beat Stallions by 20 runs on Saturday night here at the Iqbal Stadium.

The flamboyant left-hander helped Panthers post 344 before the Stallions were bundled out for 324, despite Zaman Khan’s late cameo that threatened to take the game away from Panthers.

Coming in at number nine, Zaman smashed a 16-ball 42 including six sixes and a four but was dismissed with Stallions requiring 21 runs off five balls.

Zaman’s knock came after Tayyab Tahir’s century and Hussain Talat’s half-century including a 157-run fourth-wicket partnership.

Earlier, Saim and Azan Awais laid the platform for a big first innings score with a 138-run partnership before the latter fell prey to Abrar for a 77-ball 51 with four fours and a six.

Usman Khan, who struck a quickfire 75 off 47 balls smashing eight fours and four sixes, stitched a 116-run stand for the second wicket with the skipper.

Saim’s masterly knock was laced with 13 fours and seven sixes as he departed in the 46th over becoming the second of Zaman’s four wickets in the game.

Panthers scored 46 runs in the last 43 balls giving away five wickets as they reached 344-7 in 50 overs.

Apart from Zaman who bagged a four-fer Jahandad Khan and Abrar Ahmed picked up one each for Stallions.

After Stallions lost their top three, Tayyab and Hussain joined forces and kept the Stallions innings intact with scores of 109 and 63, respectively.

Tayyab hit eight fours and four sixes while Hussain clubbed three fours and one six before the partnership was broken by Mubasir Khan in 35th over derailing the Stallions’ momentum.

With Stallions reeling at 272-8, Zaman and Abrar (nine not out) put on a brisk 52-run ninth-wicket partnership off just 20 balls to bring their team close but fell 20 runs short.

Scores in brief:

PANTHERS 344-7 in 50 overs (Saim Ayub 156, Usman Khan 75, Azan Awais 51; Zaman Khan 4-90); STALLIONS 324 in 49.3 overs (Tayyab Tahir 109, Hussain Talat 63, Zaman Khan 42, Mubasir Khan 3-77, Mohammad Hasnain 2-49, Ali Raza 2-54).

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fancy tax scheme
Updated 23 Sep, 2024

Fancy tax scheme

GOVERNMENTS propose, bureaucrats dispose — often relegating ‘plans’ to an existing pile of schemes gathering...
Lebanon on edge
23 Sep, 2024

Lebanon on edge

NOT content with the bloodbath it has unleashed in Gaza, Israel is now on the rampage in Lebanon, routinely ...
Chikungunya threat
23 Sep, 2024

Chikungunya threat

MISERY usually follows every rainy season. If it is not infrastructural degradation, it is disease. And so, the...
TTP’s reach
Updated 22 Sep, 2024

TTP’s reach

The TTP — particularly its activities inside Afghanistan — should be a matter of global concern, specifically for regional states.
Parliamentary ‘coup’
22 Sep, 2024

Parliamentary ‘coup’

SOME have celebrated the recent ‘elimination’ of a major political party from the National Assembly with the...
Fixing the flaws
22 Sep, 2024

Fixing the flaws

THE Pakistan women’s cricket team is heading to next month’s T20 World Cup without winning a series in the...