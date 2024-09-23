E-Paper | September 23, 2024

Researchers decode oldest human DNA from South Africa

AFP Published September 23, 2024 Updated September 23, 2024 10:04am

JOHANNESBURG: Researchers have reconstructed the oldest human genomes ever found in South Africa from two people who lived around 10,000 years ago, allowing a better understanding of how the region was populated, an author of the study said on Sunday.

The genetic sequences were from a man and a woman whose remains were found at a rock shelter near the southern coastal town of George, about 370 kilometres (230 miles) east of Cape Town, said University of Cape Town (UCT) biological anthropology professor Victoria Gibbon.

They were among 13 sequences reconstructed from people whose remains were found at the Oakhurst shelter and lived 1,300-10,000 years ago. Prior to these discoveries, the oldest genomes reconstructed from the region dated back around 2,000 years.

A surprise finding from the Oakhurst study was that the oldest genomes were genetically similar to those from San and Khoekhoe groups living in the same region today, UCT said in a statement.

“Similar studies from Europe have revealed a history of large-scale genetic changes due to human movements over the last 10,000 years,” said lead author of the study, Joscha Gretzinger, in the statement.

“These new results from southernmost Africa are quite different, and suggest a long history of relative genetic stability,” said Gretzinger, from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropo­logy in Leipzig, Germany, which participated in the study.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fancy tax scheme
Updated 23 Sep, 2024

Fancy tax scheme

GOVERNMENTS propose, bureaucrats dispose — often relegating ‘plans’ to an existing pile of schemes gathering...
Lebanon on edge
23 Sep, 2024

Lebanon on edge

NOT content with the bloodbath it has unleashed in Gaza, Israel is now on the rampage in Lebanon, routinely ...
Chikungunya threat
23 Sep, 2024

Chikungunya threat

MISERY usually follows every rainy season. If it is not infrastructural degradation, it is disease. And so, the...
TTP’s reach
Updated 22 Sep, 2024

TTP’s reach

The TTP — particularly its activities inside Afghanistan — should be a matter of global concern, specifically for regional states.
Parliamentary ‘coup’
22 Sep, 2024

Parliamentary ‘coup’

SOME have celebrated the recent ‘elimination’ of a major political party from the National Assembly with the...
Fixing the flaws
22 Sep, 2024

Fixing the flaws

THE Pakistan women’s cricket team is heading to next month’s T20 World Cup without winning a series in the...