Rain expected in country’s northern parts from Sept 26

RAWALPINDI: A spell of rain accompanied by strong winds is expected in the northern parts of the country from September 26, continuing until October 1.

According to the Met Office, moist currents from the Bay of Bengal are likely to begin penetrating the country’s upper regions from September 25, and a westerly wave is expected to approach on September 26.

The weather systems are predicted to bring rain, wind, and thundershowers (with isolated heavy falls) to areas including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad and Wazirabad from the evening or night of September 26 to October 1.

Other areas, including Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur and Bhakkar, will experience similar weather from the night of September 27 until October 1.

Wet spell expected to last until Oct 1; Balochistan, most parts of Sindh to remain hot, dry

In Azad Kashmir, rain and thundershowers are expected in regions such as Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur from September 26 to October 2.

For Gilgit-Baltistan, rain and thunderstorms are forecast in Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Ghanche, and Shigar from September 26 to October 2.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, areas such as Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Kurram, Orakzai, and Kohat are likely to experience rain and thundershowers with isolated heavy falls from the evening or night of September 26 to October 1. Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, and Dera Ismail Khan may also see rainfall from September 27 to October 1, with occasional breaks.

Meanwhile, Balochistan and most parts of Sindh are expected to experience hot and dry weather. However, rain and thunderstorms are expected in isolated areas, such as Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Umerkot and nearby regions in Sindh from September 26 to 28.

The advisory warns that heavy rains could lead to increased water flow in local nullahs and streams in areas including Murree, Galiyat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Nowshera, Swabi, and Islamabad/Rawalpindi, as well as northeast Punjab.

Additionally, urban flooding may occur in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujra­nwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, and Sialkot during this period. Landslides may disrupt roads in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Windstorms and lightning may cause potential damage to weak structures like the roofs and walls of mud houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels.

Farmers have been advised to manage their activities accordingly, and travellers and tourists should exercise caution and adjust travel plans to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2024