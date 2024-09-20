E-Paper | September 20, 2024

Unknown Mozart string trio discovered in Germany

AFP Published September 20, 2024

LEIPZIG: A previously unknown piece of music composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart when he was probably in his early teens has been uncovered at a library in Germany, researchers said on Thursday.

The piece dates to the mid- to late-1760s and consists of seven miniature movements for a string trio lasting around 12 minutes, the Leipzig Municipal Libraries said in a statement. Born in 1756, Mozart was a child prodigy and began composing at a very early age under his father’s guidance.

Researchers discovered the work at the city’s music library while compiling the latest edition of the so-called Koechel catalogue, the definitive archive of Mozart’s musical works.

The newly discovered manuscript was not penned by Mozart himself but is believed to be a copy made in around 1780, the researchers said. The piece was performed by a string trio at the unveiling of the new Koechel catalogue in the Austrian city of Salzburg on Thursday. It will receive its German premiere at the Leipzig Opera on Saturday.

The piece is referred to as “Ganz kleine Nachtmusik” in the new Koechel catalogue, according to the Leipzig libraries.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2024

