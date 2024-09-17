E-Paper | September 17, 2024

Pakistan clinches 5-2 win over South Korea in third match of Asian Champions Trophy

Dawn.com Published September 17, 2024 Updated September 17, 2024 03:33pm

Pakistan secured third place in the Asian Champions Trophy on Tuesday after the hockey side completed a comeback against South Korea at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in China.

In a stunning upset, hosts China floored Pakistan in a penalty shootout to reach their maiden Asian Champions Trophy final amid stirring scenes yesterday.

China’s 2-0 shootout victory after a 1-1 draw in regulation time, in front of a vibrant home crowd, saw their players swarm goalkeeper Caiyu Wang, who denied Pakistan’s efforts to reach the final against India on Tuesday.

India later thumped South Korea 4-1 in the other last-four clash and reached the final which would be later played today.

In the third-place tie, Pakistan initially trailed, however, two braces from Sufyan Khan and Hannan Shahid helped the team finish the tie 5-2.

The Korean side’s captain Lee Jungjun struck at the beginning of the second quarter via a penalty corner as Pakistan remained goalless in the first half of the match.

Khan and Shahid took the lead in the third quarter, scoring the first two goals for the side within a minute, however, the Koreans struck back and equalised immediately.

Haroon then scored the fourth goal of the quarter to restore Pakistan’s lead.

The pair, Khan and Shahid, scored again in the fourth quarter of the match to pull away from the Korean side.

Sufyan’s two goals from the penalty corners earned him the Player of the Match award, finishing the tournament with four goals.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Parliament’s place
Updated 17 Sep, 2024

Parliament’s place

Efforts to restore parliament’s sanctity must rise above all political differences and legislative activities must be open to scrutiny and debate.
Afghan policy flux
17 Sep, 2024

Afghan policy flux

AS the nation confronts a major militancy problem in the midst of poor ties with Kabul, there is a dire need to...
HIV/AIDS outbreak
17 Sep, 2024

HIV/AIDS outbreak

MULTIPLE factors — the government’s inability to put its people first, a rickety health infrastructure, and...
Political drama
Updated 16 Sep, 2024

Political drama

Govt must revisit its plans to bring constitutional amendments and ensure any proposed changes to judiciary are subjected to thorough debate.
Complete impunity
16 Sep, 2024

Complete impunity

ZERO per cent. That is the conviction rate in crimes against women and children in Sindh, according to data shared...
Melting glaciers
16 Sep, 2024

Melting glaciers

ACCELERATED glacial melt in the Indus river basin, as highlighted recently by the National Disaster Management...