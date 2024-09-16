E-Paper | September 16, 2024

Philippine ship leaves flashpoint reef

AFP Published September 16, 2024 Updated September 16, 2024 07:07am

MANILA: A Philippine vessel that spent months anchored at a disputed reef in the South China Sea has left the area, the national maritime council said on Sunday.

The Philippine Coast Guard ship BRP Teresa Magbanua had been anchored inside the Sabina Shoal since April to assert Manila’s claims to the area and prevent China from seizing it.

Beijing has continued to press its claims to almost the entire South China Sea despite an international tribunal ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

Philippine and Chinese vessels have collided at least three times recently near Sabina Shoal, located 140 kilometres (86 miles) from the Philippines’ western island of Palawan and 1,200 kilometres from China’s nearest major landmass, Hainan island.

The Teresa Magbanua’s bridge wing and freeboard were damaged in one of the collisions.

“During her deployment... she challenged an encirclement by a larger flotilla of intruders, battled inclement weather, with her crew surviving on diminished daily provisions,” National Maritime Council Chairperson Execu­tive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said in a statement.

Last month Chinese vessels blocked a resupply mission to the Filipino sailors on board the ship, leaving them running critically low of food and other provisions.

The Teresa Magbanua “carried out her sentinel duties against overwhelming odds”, Bersamin added.

China’s coast guard noted the ship’s withdrawal on Sunday, and said Beijing “has indisputable sovereignty over... Xianbin Jiao and its adjacent waters”, using the Chinese name for Sabina Shoal.—

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2024

