E-Paper | September 13, 2024

Shah Mahmood Qureshi warns of major crisis if policies not reconsidered

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh Published September 13, 2024 Updated September 13, 2024 10:41am

LAHORE: Former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday urged the government to reconsider its policies, warning that failure to do so could plunge the country into a major crisis.

Talking to reporters in an anti-terrorism court, the PTI leader alleged that the government was obstructing the implementation of the Constitution, laws, and court orders, creating hurdle in the way of delivery of justice.

He expressed concern that the ongoing debate about a constitutional package was casting a shadow on the judiciary. He deplored the abduction of 10 opposition members from within the assembly, condemning the act as a violation of democratic norms and freedoms.

Mr Qureshi expressed disappointment that the Islamabad IGP’s statement was given precedence over the National Assembly speaker’s statement, terming it unfortunate. He praised the stance taken by Naveed Qamar, Khurshid Shah, and NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on upholding the sanctity of the house.

The PTI leader commended the NA speaker for issuing production orders for the opposition MNAs, enabling them to attend the session.

He expressed regret that elections were being held in India-occupied Kashmir, but lamented that when Kashmiris look to Pakistan, they feel disappointed.

Earlier, the trial proceedings of May 9 cases, including attack on corps commander’s residence, were adjourned till Sept 26 due to unavailability of the judge.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2024

