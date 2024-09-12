E-Paper | September 12, 2024

‘Miracle’ Japan penguin found two weeks after escape

AFP Published September 12, 2024 Updated September 12, 2024 09:11am
THE six-year-old Cape penguin after it was found in Tokoname, a city in Japan’s Aichi prefecture.—AFP
THE six-year-old Cape penguin after it was found in Tokoname, a city in Japan’s Aichi prefecture.—AFP

TOKYO: A fugitive penguin in Japan has been found safe and sound two weeks after escaping into the sea and paddling for miles, in what her keeper called a “miracle”.

Pen-chan, a female Cape penguin born and raised in captivity who had never swum in the open sea before or fended for herself, absconded from an event in the central Aichi region on Aug 25.

Feeling “desperate”, keeper Ryosuke Imai said that a team began scouring the area immediately but a huge typhoon dumping record rains across Japan hampered the search. Given Pen-chan’s lack of swimming and unproven survival skills in the wild, the team thought she would not get very far or survive longer than a week.

But amazingly on Sept 8, Imai received information that the flightless bird had been seen happily bobbing in the water at a beach 30 miles away. “I thought she would look exhausted, but she was swimming as usual,” Imai said after the animal was recaptured. “It was beyond my surprise... It’s a miracle,” he said.

Imai said that six-year-old Pen-chan must have been eating fish and crabs that she caught itself. “I think she got there by stopping at various places for a break, but it’s still unbelievable,” Imai said. “She lost her weight slightly, but she’s doing great.”

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Lakki police protest
12 Sep, 2024

Lakki police protest

Police personnel are on thed front line in the campaign against militancy, and their concerns cannot be dismissed.
Interwoven crises
12 Sep, 2024

Interwoven crises

THE 2024 World Risk Index paints a concerning picture for Pakistan, placing it among the top 10 countries most...
Saving lives
12 Sep, 2024

Saving lives

Access to ethical and properly trained mental health professionals must be made available to all.
Dark turn
Updated 11 Sep, 2024

Dark turn

What transpired in Islamabad should give at least the old guard within the more established political parties some pause.
Clearing the air
11 Sep, 2024

Clearing the air

THE rumour mill had been working overtime regarding a purported extension for the chief justice of the country....
Deplorable remarks
11 Sep, 2024

Deplorable remarks

It is a matter of grave concern that Imran Khan reportedly defended Gandapur’s hideous remarks about the Punjab CM and female journalists.