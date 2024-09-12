E-Paper | September 12, 2024

Gold hits record Rs264,000 per tola

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 12, 2024 Updated September 12, 2024 07:22am

KARACHI: The 10-gram and one-tola gold prices on Wednesday hit another record peak of Rs226,337 and Rs264,000, showing a jump of Rs1,972 and Rs2,300 compared to Tuesday’s rates.

World gold prices also soared to $2,524 per ounce, up by $23 per ounce.

The last all-time high was recorded on Aug 24, when the local rates swelled to Rs226,080 and Rs263,700 based on the global price of $2,512 per ounce.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dark turn
Updated 11 Sep, 2024

Dark turn

What transpired in Islamabad should give at least the old guard within the more established political parties some pause.
Clearing the air
11 Sep, 2024

Clearing the air

THE rumour mill had been working overtime regarding a purported extension for the chief justice of the country....
Deplorable remarks
11 Sep, 2024

Deplorable remarks

It is a matter of grave concern that Imran Khan reportedly defended Gandapur’s hideous remarks about the Punjab CM and female journalists.
Delayed bailout
Updated 10 Sep, 2024

Delayed bailout

Dar’s tirade against IMF will likely add to existing uncertainties around the early disbursement of fresh funds.
PTI protest
10 Sep, 2024

PTI protest

IT seems that despite the federal government’s best efforts to sabotage the event, the PTI managed to pull off a...
Superbug threat
Updated 10 Sep, 2024

Superbug threat

THE global superbug crisis — the rise of bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics — is a ticking time bomb. A...