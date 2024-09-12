Gold hits record Rs264,000 per tola

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
KARACHI: The 10-gram and one-tola gold prices on Wednesday hit another record peak of Rs226,337 and Rs264,000, showing a jump of Rs1,972 and Rs2,300 compared to Tuesday’s rates.
World gold prices also soared to $2,524 per ounce, up by $23 per ounce.
The last all-time high was recorded on Aug 24, when the local rates swelled to Rs226,080 and Rs263,700 based on the global price of $2,512 per ounce.
Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2024
