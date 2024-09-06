SBP reserves rise by $33m

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $33 million during the week ending Aug 20.

On Thursday, the central bank announced that the SBP reserves had risen to $9.436 billion. However, it didn’t disclose the source of this inflow.

During the week, the country’s overall reserves increased to $14.739bn, including $5.303bn held by commercial banks.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2024